How to Get Shattered Rune in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has many resources players can find throughout the realms. Resources can be scarce depending on what you are looking for, but they are worth finding. On the other hand, the good news is that some are easy to find and are dropped at a much larger rate. Shattered Rune is more abundant, as you will come across these resources in various locations throughout the game. If you are curious about where to find this resource, we have you covered and will help you add Shattered Rune to your inventory so that you can reap its benefits.

How to Find Shattered Rune in God of War Ragnarok

Players can find Shattered Rune in all nine realms by simply fighting the enemies along the way, opening chests, and looting corpses. In other words, this resource is one of the most common, generic items you can find that doesn’t require too much effort and navigation. Just play the game how you usually would and will, without a doubt, run into these resources. A bonus tip is to look for barrels hanging on the ceiling and use Kratos’s Leviathan axe or Atreus bow. These have a high drop rate for Shattered Rune.

What is Shattered Rune used for?

Shattered Rune looks like a broken ring. The description of the resource states, “Shards that course with Runic energy, once capable of moving the land itself.” This gives players very little to go off of, and what these are used for must be clarified. It has been concluded that this resource’s primary purpose is to be traded at the shop in return for Hacksilver. Hacksilver is a form of currency for the game, which players can use to upgrade armor and weapons.

Now that you have an idea of how to find Shattered Rune make sure to check out our guides on the rarer resources, including Petrified bone, Dragon tooth, and Stonewood. Searching for all these will help you craft the most powerful armor sets available in-game. If you search hard enough, you may even be able to craft Dragon Scaled Armor.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022