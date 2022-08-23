How to get the Patrick Mahomes Fortnite Skin For Free

It seems that someone got themselves lost when showing up in their newest game. While Patrick Mahomes may be throwing bombs in Madden NFL 23, you’ll also be able to legitimately throw bombs with him in Fortnite, as well! Starting today, August 23rd, you’ll be able to work towards earning yourself a brand new Icon Skin in the game, but there’s something even better.

You’ll be able to earn this skin, as well as all of the different cosmetics, for free if you do well enough. But, what do you need to do to score this epic new cosmetics pack? Let’s dive right in, and rather than make our way to the end zone, let’s make our way to Tilted Towers so we can earn a brand new skin for our favorite quarterback. Here’s how you’ll be able to get yourself this excellent new skin for free in Fortnite!

How To Get Patrick Mahomes For Free In Fortnite

If you and your squad think that you’re good enough, you’ll be able to enter the Patrick Mahomes Cup, which will allow you and your friends to take to the field and showcase your skills in a Squad-Based Zero Build Mode tournament. If you’ve scored enough points and can come away the victor, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Gladiator Style cosmetics pack, with back bling included, for no cost.

Here are all of the items that can be earned, as well as the Regions you’ll be able to participate in, as per the official Epic Games website:

Region Name Place Prize Europe 1st through 675th “Showtime” In-Game Emote, “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, “Mahomes Saucy Style” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, “Gridiron Gladiator” Back Bling, “The Good Stuff” Back Bling, “Snap Axes” In-Game Pickaxe, and “Endzone Elite” In-Game Wrap (collectively, “‘Patrick Mahomes’ In-Game Cosmetic Bundle”) NA East 1st through 325th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle NA West 1st through 125th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle Brazil 1st through 125th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle Asia 1st through 125th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle Oceania 1st through 75th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle Middle East 1st through 75th “Patrick Mahomes” In-Game Cosmetic Bundle

Scoring System for Patrick Mahomes Cup

Victory Royale: 30 Points

2nd: 24 Points

3rd: 21 Points

4th: 19 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 15 Points

7th: 14 Points

8th: 13 Points

9th: 12 Points

10th: 11 Points

11th: 10 Points

12th: 9 Points

13th: 8 Points

14th: 7 Points

15th: 6 Points

16th: 5 Points

17th: 4 Points

18th: 3 Points

19th: 2 Points

20th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

There are plenty of opportunities to get into this tournament and earn some amazing prizes before Mahomes makes his way to the shop. If you’re looking to showcase your skills, you’ll be able to jump on today and show off your skills to everyone in the world. Aim for the goal line, and make sure that you can secure the win!

If you're loving everything that Fortnite has to bring to the table, make sure that you're looking into our Guide Section, so you can find out the best controller and keyboard/mouse settings to secure the dub, where to find tents on the map, and how to find and eliminate Loot Sharks on the battlefield!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.