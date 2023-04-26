How to Get Undying Embers in Honkai Star Rail

Image: miHoYo / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai: Star Rail has a variety of in-game currencies players can collect and use to purchase different items for their characters. One currency is Undying Embers, but locating them for your wallet seems like it could be more accessible. This guide will walk you through how to find Undying Embers and what they are used for in Honkai: Star Rail.

Steps to Get Undying Embers in Honkai: Star Rail

Undying Embers can be obtained whenever a player pulls a 3-star Light Cone in Warp Banners. Every time you pull a 3-star, you will be rewarded with 20 Undying Embers — quite a lot. Players can then use these Undying Embers at the in-game store to purchase items such as leveling and upgrade materials, Star Rail Passes, and Special Star Rail Passes.

If you have trouble pulling 3-star items from these Gacha Banners, continue pulling from the warps as much as possible. Pulling more helps because the more you do so, the higher your chances are of obtaining a 3-star or above item. Eventually, you will pull 3-stars and receive the 20 Undying Embers you have been looking for!

Star Rail Passes for Pulling from Gacha Banner

Star Rail Passes are one of the main ways to pull from the Standard Warp and Beginners Warp. If you run out of these in your search for 3-star items and Undying Embers, don’t worry. You can purchase them from the in-game store in one of three ways. To buy a Star Rail Pass, you can use 160 Stellar Jade to buy one pass, 10 Starlight to buy one pass, or 150 Embers to buy one pass.

Purchase a Star Rail Pass however you like, and get back to pulling from the Gacha, and hopefully, you will get the 3-star item and Undying Embers this time around!

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023