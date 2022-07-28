If your fun in MultiVersus is being ruined by another player, you may be trying to figure out any way that you may be able to report said player, so they will finally stop spamming you, or finding ways to break the game and make it no fun for anyone.

Let’s dive in and see if there is an option to report these players to someone, so you’ll be able to enjoy your next match in peace. Make sure you’re ready to take on your foes, as we jump into our article on how to report players in MultiVersus!

MultiVersus – Can You Report Players?

You may be shocked to find out, that there are currently no ways to report players in MultiVersus. You won’t need to worry about getting shocked with mature language or anything of the sort since the game does not currently have any form of voice chat, so they may have deemed that enough for the time being to warrant not having any form of report function for the game.

However, since this title is cross-platform, you may come across some players that are hacking the game, or breaking it in different ways that are making it an unenjoyable time for everyone involved. You can still report them via your platform of choice, and that may be the best route to take when you come across something of the sort. Here’s how you can do just that.

How To Report Player On Xbox

Press the Xbox Button on your controller

on your controller Go to People

Select Recently Played With and find their Gamertag (If they were on the same platform as you)

and find their Gamertag (If they were on the same platform as you) Select a Reason for the Report

Select Add Comment to add more information, then choose Report

How To Report Player On PlayStation

Press the PS Button, and go to your Control Center

and go to your Find the player your recently played with (if they were on the same platform as you)

Select More , and then Report

, and then Select a Response for why you would like to report them

How To Report Player On Steam

Go to the profile of the player you recently played with

Click on the “…” in the upper right-hand portion of the page

in the portion of the page Select “Report Player”

Explain what happened during your game

While MultiVersus has been universally acclaimed so far for its enjoyable blend of platform fighting, you may run into someone sooner than later that can make your day worse than ever before. Make sure that you know how to handle something like this if it comes across, so you can get back into the fight without having to worry about someone breaking the game and ruining the fun!

If you’re loving everything that MultiVersus has put out there, make sure you’re checking out our MultiVersus Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find tons of different tips and tricks to make sure you’re becoming the best player you can. You’ll find helpful tricks on if you can get free Glemium, the best perks for your favorite characters, and also how the free character rotation works. If you’re getting into the game, find out if the battle pass is worth your time and money, as well!

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.