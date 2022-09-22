How to Unlock Every Badge in Splatoon 3

Find out how to unlock every badge in the game!

September 22nd, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

If you’re looking to show off your talents in Splatoon 3, you will want to outfit yourself with an amazing badge to show off how good you are at the game. However, if you’re new to the franchise, you may not know what these are for, or how you can unlock them.

Let’s get into all of the details of how you’ll be able to unlock every badge in the game, and the tasks that you’re going to need to do to make this happen. Here’s what you’ll need to know to become the freshest Inkling or Octoling around, and have plenty to show for it.

How To Unlock All Badges In Splatoon 3

No matter how you play the game, be it through the Ranked Anarchy Battles, or just in the Salmon Run Mode, you’ll have plenty of chances to get your hands on some excellent cosmetics for your profile. Here are all the badges you’ll be able to get in the game, as well as how you’ll earn them.

All Battle Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to show off how good you are at the multiplayer aspect of the game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to jump in and start working your way towards these special badges.

Badge Name Badge Requirements
Anarchy Badge A Rank in Anarchy Battles
Clam Blitz Badge 100 Wins in Clam Blitz Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Gold Anarchy Badge S+ Rank In Anarchy Battles
Gold Clam Blitz Badge 1,000 Wins In Clam Blitz Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Gold Judd Badge Win 1,200 Games
Gold Rainmaker Badge 1,000 Wins in Rainmaker Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Gold Splat Zones Badge 1,000 Wins in Splat Zone Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Gold Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 50 in Tabletuf
Gold Tower Control Badge 1,000 Wins in Tower Control Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 10 Times in Tricolor Turf War (Attacker)
Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 10 Times in Tricolor Turf War (Defender)
Judd Badge Win 50 Games
Rainmaker Badge 100 Wins in Rainmaker Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Silver Anarchy Badge S Rank in Anarchy Battles
Silver Judd Badge Win 250 Games
Silver Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 40 in Tableturf
Splat Zones Badge 100 Wins in Splat Zone Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Splatfest Ruler Badge Earn “Splatfest Ruler” Title/Win a Splatfest
Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 30 in Tableturf
Tower Control Badge 100 Wins in Tower Control Mode (Anarchy Battles)
Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 1 Time in Tricolor Turf War (Attacker)
Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 1 Time in Tricolor Turf War (Defender)

All Weapon And Gear Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to showcase your skills with your favorite weapons and gears, you’ll be able to instill fear into your enemy’s hearts when you show up to the battle rocking one of these badges.

Badge Name Badge Requirements
4-Star Weapon Badge Reach Freshness Level 4 with any weapon (160,000 Points)
5-Star Weapon Badge Reach Freshness Level 5 with any weapon (1,160,000 Points)
Big Bubbler Badge 30 Wins
Booyah Bomb Badge 30 Wins
Crab Tank Badge 30 Wins
Ink Storm Badge 30 Wins
Ink Vac Badge 30 Wins
Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 30 Wins
Reefslider Badge 30 Wins
Tacticooler Badge 30 Wins
Tenta Missiles Badge 30 Wins
Triple Inkstrike Badge 30 Wins
Trizooka Badge 30 Wins
Ultra Stamp Badge 30 Wins
Wave Breaker Badge 30 Wins
Zipcaster Badge 30 Wins
Silver Big Bubbler Badge 180 Wins
Silver Booyah Bomb Badge 180 Wins
Silver Crab Tank Badge 180 wins
Silver Ink Storm Badge 180 wins
Silver Ink Vac Badge 180 wins
Silver Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 180 wins
Silver Reefslider Badge 180 wins
Silver Tacticooler Badge 180 wins
Silver Tenta Missles Badge 180 wins
Silver Triple Inkstrike Badge 180 wins
Silver Trizooka Badge 180 wins
Silver Ultra Stamp Badge 180 wins
Silver Wave Breaker Badge 180 wins
Silver Zipcaster Badge 180 wins
Gold Big Bubbler Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Booyah Bomb Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Crab Tank Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Ink Storm Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Ink Vac Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Reefslider Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Tacticooler Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Tenta Missles Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Triple Inkstrike Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Trizooka Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Ultra Stamp Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Wave Breaker Badge 1,200 Wins
Gold Zipcaster Badge 1,200 Wins

All Gear and Shop Badges In Splatoon 3

Ready to show off your funky style on the battlefield? Show off how much you’re tossing to your favorite shop, while you’re wearing the freshest threads around.

Badge Name Badge Requirements
100K Naut Coture Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Naut Coture
1M Naut Coture Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Naut Coture
100K Man-o’-Wardrobe Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Man-o’-Wardrobe
1M Man-o’-Wardrobe Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Man-o’-Wardrobe
100K Crush Station Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Crush Station
1M Crush Station Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Crush Station
100K Hotlantis Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Hotlantis
1M Hotlantis Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Hotlantis
Marigold Badge Buy 10 Concessions
Silver Marigold Badge Buy 100 Concessions
Gold Marigold Badge Buy 1,000 Concessions
Murch Badge Order 10 Items From Murch
Gold Murch Badge Order 100 Items From Murch
Catalog Badge Reach Level 50
Gold Catalog Badge Reach Level 100
Brand Badge Earn 30 Stars (Any Brand)
Gold Brand Badge Earn 100 Stars (Any Brand)

All Salmon Run Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to play around in Salmon Run, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn some excellent badges, especially if you have tips and tricks on how to excel at this game mode.

Badge Name Badge Requirements
Stinger Badge Splat 100 Stinger
Steelhead Badge Splat 100 Steelhead
Steel Eel Badge Splat 100 Steel Eel
Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 100 Slammin’ Lid
Scrapper Badge Splat 100 Scrapper
Maws Badge Splat 100 Maws
Flyfish Badge Splat 100 Flyfish
Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 100 Flipper-Flopper
Fish Stick Badge Splat 100 Fish Stick
Drizzler Badge Splat 100 Drizzler
Big Shot Badge Splat 100 Big Shot
Gold Stinger Badge Splat 10,000 Stinger
Gold Steelhead Badge Splat 10,000 Steelhead
Gold Steel Eel Badge Splat 10,000 Steel Eel
Gold Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 10,000 Slammin’ Lid
Gold Scrapper Badge Splat 10,000 Scrapper
Gold Maws Badge Splat 10,000 Maws
Gold Flyfish Badge Splat 10,000 Flyfish
Gold Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 10,000 Flipper-Flopper
Gold Fish Stick Badge Splat 10,000 Fish Stick
Gold Drizzler Badge Splat 10,000 Drizzler
Gold Big Shot Badge Splat 10,000 Big Shot
Silver Stinger Badge Splat 1,000 Stinger
Silver Steelhead Badge Splat 1,000 Steelhead
Silver Steel Eel Badge Splat 1,000 Steel Eel
Silver Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 1,000 Slammin’ Lid
Silver Scrapper Badge Splat 1,000 Scrapper
Silver Maws Badge Splat 1,000 Maws
Silver Flyfish Badge Splat 1,000 Flyfish
Silver Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 1,000 Flipper-Flopper
Silver Fish Stick Badge Splat 1,000 Fish Stick
Silver Drizzler Badge Splat 1,000 Drizzler
Silver Big Shot Badge Splat 1,000 Big Shot
Gold Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank
Gold Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank
Gold Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank
Silver Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank
Silver Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank
Silver Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank
Bronze Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank
Bronze Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank
Bronze Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank
Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank
Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank
Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank
Gold Grizzco Badge Earn 9,999,999 Points
Silver Grizzco Badge Earn 100,000 Points
Bronze Grizzco Badge Earn 10,000 Points
Silver Cohozuna Badge Defeat 100 Cohozuna
Chozuna Badge Defeat 10 Cohozunas
Gold Cohozuna Badge Defeat 1,000 Cohozuna
Hazard Level MAX Badge Complete Salmon Run at Hazard Level MAX

All Return of the Mammalians Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to take your adventure to a whole new world, make sure that you’re checking out the Single Player offerings that are on show in the latest installment in the franchise.

Badge Name Badge Requirements
DJ Octavio Badge Defeat DJ Octavio
Marie Badge Reach Level 99
Callie Badge Reach Level 99
Cap’n Cuttlefish Badge Complete The Story Mode
Secret Badge (Mr. Grizz Badge) Complete the Secret Kettle Mission

And there we have it, every badge available in Splatoon 3! If you’re looking to find the best weapons in the game, or the easiest way to claim some school gear, make sure that you’re checking into our Splatoon 3 Guide Section! You’ll also find out the best perks for your gear, and the easiest ways to defeat King Salmonid in Salmon Run!

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

