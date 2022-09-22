How to Unlock Every Badge in Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to show off your talents in Splatoon 3, you will want to outfit yourself with an amazing badge to show off how good you are at the game. However, if you’re new to the franchise, you may not know what these are for, or how you can unlock them.

Let’s get into all of the details of how you’ll be able to unlock every badge in the game, and the tasks that you’re going to need to do to make this happen. Here’s what you’ll need to know to become the freshest Inkling or Octoling around, and have plenty to show for it.

How To Unlock All Badges In Splatoon 3

No matter how you play the game, be it through the Ranked Anarchy Battles, or just in the Salmon Run Mode, you’ll have plenty of chances to get your hands on some excellent cosmetics for your profile. Here are all the badges you’ll be able to get in the game, as well as how you’ll earn them.

All Battle Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to show off how good you are at the multiplayer aspect of the game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to jump in and start working your way towards these special badges.

Badge Name Badge Requirements Anarchy Badge A Rank in Anarchy Battles Clam Blitz Badge 100 Wins in Clam Blitz Mode (Anarchy Battles) Gold Anarchy Badge S+ Rank In Anarchy Battles Gold Clam Blitz Badge 1,000 Wins In Clam Blitz Mode (Anarchy Battles) Gold Judd Badge Win 1,200 Games Gold Rainmaker Badge 1,000 Wins in Rainmaker Mode (Anarchy Battles) Gold Splat Zones Badge 1,000 Wins in Splat Zone Mode (Anarchy Battles) Gold Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 50 in Tabletuf Gold Tower Control Badge 1,000 Wins in Tower Control Mode (Anarchy Battles) Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 10 Times in Tricolor Turf War (Attacker) Gold Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 10 Times in Tricolor Turf War (Defender) Judd Badge Win 50 Games Rainmaker Badge 100 Wins in Rainmaker Mode (Anarchy Battles) Silver Anarchy Badge S Rank in Anarchy Battles Silver Judd Badge Win 250 Games Silver Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 40 in Tableturf Splat Zones Badge 100 Wins in Splat Zone Mode (Anarchy Battles) Splatfest Ruler Badge Earn “Splatfest Ruler” Title/Win a Splatfest Tableturf Rank Badge Reach Level 30 in Tableturf Tower Control Badge 100 Wins in Tower Control Mode (Anarchy Battles) Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 1 Time in Tricolor Turf War (Attacker) Tricolor Turf War Badge Win 1 Time in Tricolor Turf War (Defender)

All Weapon And Gear Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to showcase your skills with your favorite weapons and gears, you’ll be able to instill fear into your enemy’s hearts when you show up to the battle rocking one of these badges.

Badge Name Badge Requirements 4-Star Weapon Badge Reach Freshness Level 4 with any weapon (160,000 Points) 5-Star Weapon Badge Reach Freshness Level 5 with any weapon (1,160,000 Points) Big Bubbler Badge 30 Wins Booyah Bomb Badge 30 Wins Crab Tank Badge 30 Wins Ink Storm Badge 30 Wins Ink Vac Badge 30 Wins Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 30 Wins Reefslider Badge 30 Wins Tacticooler Badge 30 Wins Tenta Missiles Badge 30 Wins Triple Inkstrike Badge 30 Wins Trizooka Badge 30 Wins Ultra Stamp Badge 30 Wins Wave Breaker Badge 30 Wins Zipcaster Badge 30 Wins Silver Big Bubbler Badge 180 Wins Silver Booyah Bomb Badge 180 Wins Silver Crab Tank Badge 180 wins Silver Ink Storm Badge 180 wins Silver Ink Vac Badge 180 wins Silver Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 180 wins Silver Reefslider Badge 180 wins Silver Tacticooler Badge 180 wins Silver Tenta Missles Badge 180 wins Silver Triple Inkstrike Badge 180 wins Silver Trizooka Badge 180 wins Silver Ultra Stamp Badge 180 wins Silver Wave Breaker Badge 180 wins Silver Zipcaster Badge 180 wins Gold Big Bubbler Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Booyah Bomb Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Crab Tank Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Ink Storm Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Ink Vac Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Killer Wail 5.1 Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Reefslider Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Tacticooler Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Tenta Missles Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Triple Inkstrike Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Trizooka Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Ultra Stamp Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Wave Breaker Badge 1,200 Wins Gold Zipcaster Badge 1,200 Wins

All Gear and Shop Badges In Splatoon 3

Ready to show off your funky style on the battlefield? Show off how much you’re tossing to your favorite shop, while you’re wearing the freshest threads around.

Badge Name Badge Requirements 100K Naut Coture Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Naut Coture 1M Naut Coture Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Naut Coture 100K Man-o’-Wardrobe Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Man-o’-Wardrobe 1M Man-o’-Wardrobe Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Man-o’-Wardrobe 100K Crush Station Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Crush Station 1M Crush Station Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Crush Station 100K Hotlantis Club Badge Spend 100,000 at Hotlantis 1M Hotlantis Club Badge Spend 1,000,000 at Hotlantis Marigold Badge Buy 10 Concessions Silver Marigold Badge Buy 100 Concessions Gold Marigold Badge Buy 1,000 Concessions Murch Badge Order 10 Items From Murch Gold Murch Badge Order 100 Items From Murch Catalog Badge Reach Level 50 Gold Catalog Badge Reach Level 100 Brand Badge Earn 30 Stars (Any Brand) Gold Brand Badge Earn 100 Stars (Any Brand)

All Salmon Run Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to play around in Salmon Run, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn some excellent badges, especially if you have tips and tricks on how to excel at this game mode.

Badge Name Badge Requirements Stinger Badge Splat 100 Stinger Steelhead Badge Splat 100 Steelhead Steel Eel Badge Splat 100 Steel Eel Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 100 Slammin’ Lid Scrapper Badge Splat 100 Scrapper Maws Badge Splat 100 Maws Flyfish Badge Splat 100 Flyfish Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 100 Flipper-Flopper Fish Stick Badge Splat 100 Fish Stick Drizzler Badge Splat 100 Drizzler Big Shot Badge Splat 100 Big Shot Gold Stinger Badge Splat 10,000 Stinger Gold Steelhead Badge Splat 10,000 Steelhead Gold Steel Eel Badge Splat 10,000 Steel Eel Gold Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 10,000 Slammin’ Lid Gold Scrapper Badge Splat 10,000 Scrapper Gold Maws Badge Splat 10,000 Maws Gold Flyfish Badge Splat 10,000 Flyfish Gold Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 10,000 Flipper-Flopper Gold Fish Stick Badge Splat 10,000 Fish Stick Gold Drizzler Badge Splat 10,000 Drizzler Gold Big Shot Badge Splat 10,000 Big Shot Silver Stinger Badge Splat 1,000 Stinger Silver Steelhead Badge Splat 1,000 Steelhead Silver Steel Eel Badge Splat 1,000 Steel Eel Silver Slammin’ Lid Badge Splat 1,000 Slammin’ Lid Silver Scrapper Badge Splat 1,000 Scrapper Silver Maws Badge Splat 1,000 Maws Silver Flyfish Badge Splat 1,000 Flyfish Silver Flipper-Flopper Badge Splat 1,000 Flipper-Flopper Silver Fish Stick Badge Splat 1,000 Fish Stick Silver Drizzler Badge Splat 1,000 Drizzler Silver Big Shot Badge Splat 1,000 Big Shot Gold Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank Gold Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank Gold Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 999 Rank Silver Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank Silver Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank Silver Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 600 Rank Bronze Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank Bronze Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank Bronze Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Rank Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank Sockeye Station Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank Spawning Grounds Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Rank Gold Grizzco Badge Earn 9,999,999 Points Silver Grizzco Badge Earn 100,000 Points Bronze Grizzco Badge Earn 10,000 Points Silver Cohozuna Badge Defeat 100 Cohozuna Chozuna Badge Defeat 10 Cohozunas Gold Cohozuna Badge Defeat 1,000 Cohozuna Hazard Level MAX Badge Complete Salmon Run at Hazard Level MAX

All Return of the Mammalians Badges In Splatoon 3

If you’re looking to take your adventure to a whole new world, make sure that you’re checking out the Single Player offerings that are on show in the latest installment in the franchise.

Badge Name Badge Requirements DJ Octavio Badge Defeat DJ Octavio Marie Badge Reach Level 99 Callie Badge Reach Level 99 Cap’n Cuttlefish Badge Complete The Story Mode Secret Badge (Mr. Grizz Badge) Complete the Secret Kettle Mission

And there we have it, every badge available in Splatoon 3! If you’re looking to find the best weapons in the game, or the easiest way to claim some school gear, make sure that you’re checking into our Splatoon 3 Guide Section! You’ll also find out the best perks for your gear, and the easiest ways to defeat King Salmonid in Salmon Run!

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.