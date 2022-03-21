Genshin Impact‘s version 2.6 “Zephyr of the Violet Garden”, set to feature not only the release of the game’s new 5-star Hydro Sword user Kamisato Ayato but also much more is almost here. With that said, and to help all of those currently pondering if pulling for Ayato is the right choice, here’s everything you need to know about Ayaka’s older brother, and the head of the Kamisato Clan, Kamisato Ayato.

Ayato’s Role

Kamisato Ayato will be a sword wielder Hydro DPS focused on dealing high amounts of Aoe Hydro damage with his Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Kyouka, which will allow Ayato to enter his Takimeguri Kanka state for a set amount of time (6 seconds). When in the state, Ayato will take on his Shunsuiken, which will convert all of his normal attacks into a series of consecutive elemental slashes, or Shunsuiken attacks.

Ayato will also be able to deal AoE Hydro damage and enable reactions by using his Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, which will create an AoE field of raining water set to last 18 seconds, dealing damage over time and applying wet to enemies. Kamisato Art: Suiyuu will also increase the normal attack damage of all characters inside its AoE. The burst will play out similarly to Ganyu’s.

Is Kamisato Ayato Worth Pulling in Genshin Impact?

Taking into account all that we said above, as well as all the leaks and other information revealed about the character, Kamisato Ayato is a sure pull for all of those who are currently looking for a Hydro DPS, as he is capable of dealing massive damage, thanks to his Elemental Skill. Ayato will also be able to work well with a wide array of different compositions.

Not only that, but he will also be able to take on a second role as an enabler and buffer, thanks to his Elemental Burst, and the fact that his second innate talent allows him to gain 2 energy particles per second if he is out of the field with less than 40 energy.

Genshin Impact’s version 2.6, set to feature not only the debut of Ayato but also the debut of the new Chasm region, that of two new artifact sets, as well as that of the first edition of a new Inazuma event featuring the presence of many characters part of the Mondstadt and Liyue cast, such as Klee, Albedo, Xingqiu, Venti, and more, is set to be released on March 30, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2022