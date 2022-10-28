Is Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation Plus or Game Pass?

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is unleashed upon the world, players eagerly awaiting this new entry may have a few questions. With all of the buzz about Activision joining up with Microsoft, gamers may wonder if this new title will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass so they may not have to purchase this upcoming title.

And with Sony having a few exclusive items coming to the game, is there a chance it’s available to play on the revamped PlayStation Plus system that debuted a few months prior? Let’s dive right into the details and find out if either of these subscription services serves as a new home for the newest Call of Duty title!

Is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus?

As gamers anxiously await to see what lies ahead for them in the newest title, you may be a bit saddened by the fact that this title is not available on either Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. While this is to be expected, especially when the Call of Duty series is as large as it is, there is a chance that we may begin to see these titles find a home on subscription services in the future.

There is a back-and-forth battle between Microsoft and Sony over the acquisition of Activision, the publisher of the series. This means, there is a chance that we may see many different Call of Duty titles make their way to Xbox Game Pass, allowing a whole new audience to give these games a try. While that could be an excellent way to boost sales for the Xbox series of consoles, nothing is set in stone just yet.

With its in-depth weapon customization system and the ability to unlock old favorites to play with in Multiplayer, many things make this entry quite exciting for any kind of multiplayer shooter fan. It also happens to have a surprisingly good campaign offering, which is good news for fans of the single-player portion of these titles.

As you unlock your favorite weapons once more and make your way to the top of the rankings, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got the proper controller setup with the best layouts available. Otherwise, you may find that your efforts to survive are in vain, even if you’ve enabled 120Hz mode on your favorite console.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022