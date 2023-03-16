Is Pizza Tower Coming to Xbox or Playstation? Explained

Image: Tour de Pizza / Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re hoping to discover what it is actually like to be an Italian, Pizza Tower is the perfect way to discover the trials and tribulations of this particular portly platforming icon. As you work on saving your Pizzaria from the horrifying Pizza Face, you’ll need to move at rapid velocities to ensure that you’ll always be one step ahead of the competition. But, will you have the chance to play this exciting platformer on anything other than Steam, or are you locked to the PC platform for Pizza Tower?

Is Pizza Tower Coming To PlayStation Or Xbox?

It’s hard to say right now, as the viral popularity of Pizza Tower has been nothing less than extreme. However, since its release, there hasn’t been any news of any ports, including the Nintendo Switch. While it seems like it would be the perfect fit for just about any console, Tour de Pizza and their — frankly hilarious social media feed — have made no announcements for any ports of this excellent platformer that gives other mascots a run for their money.

Thankfully, Pizza Tower is not a graphically intense game, meaning that just about anybody with a PC can launch and play this game. If you want to ensure that your PC can run it, give the demo a try before you buy. As it continues to grow in popularity, there is a chance that players on a console will have a chance to take this highly decorated platformer for a spin, and experience one of the best platformers released in the past decade.

There are a few things that may need to be tweaked to make them work properly, including the Peppino Jump Scare, but we can only hope to see Pizza Tower make its way to about every platform under the sun, as players deserve to earn the P Ranks on any platform they choose.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023