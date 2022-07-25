MultiVersus gives players the ability to take the fight to many iconic locations, many of which are part of the many franchises featured in the game, such as the Batcave and Finn and Jake’s Tree House/Fort. But how many stages, or maps, are available in the game, and how can you unlock each of them? To answer that and more, here are all the stages available in MultiVersus, as well as how to unlock each of them.

MultiVersus: All Stages and How to Unlock Them

Currently, MultiVersus features a total of 8 maps, many of which have variants depending on the number of players. It’s important to point out that all stages are available from the get-go. With that said, you can check out all the stages, and their variants, below, as well as in what scenarios they are available:

Training Room: Only available for 2v2.

Only available for 2v2. Batcave: Available for all kinds of matches.

Available for all kinds of matches. Sky Arena Platforms: The standard stage is only available for 2v2 or 4 players free for all matches. A variant is featured on 1v1 matches.

The standard stage is only available for 2v2 or 4 players free for all matches. A variant is featured on 1v1 matches. Sky Arena: The standard stage is only available for 2v2 or 4 players free for all matches. A variant is featured on 1v1 matches.

The standard stage is only available for 2v2 or 4 players free for all matches. A variant is featured on 1v1 matches. Trophy’s E.D.G.E : Available for 2v2 and matches featuring 3 to 4 players.

: Available for 2v2 and matches featuring 3 to 4 players. Trophy’s E.D.G.E 2: Only available for 2v2 and free for all matches.

Only available for 2v2 and free for all matches. Tree Fort: Only available for matches featuring 4 players. A variant can be used during 1v1 matches.

Only available for matches featuring 4 players. A variant can be used during 1v1 matches. Scooby’s Haunted Mansion: Available form matches featuring form 2 to 4 players.

The open beta of MultiVersus is set to be released on July 26, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam. You can play the early access version of the game right now by either buying the title’s Founder’s Pack or through Twitch Drops.