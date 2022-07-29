MultiVersus Free Character Rotation and Schedule | Every Free Fighter Available Right Now

MultiVersus features an extensive roster of Warner Bros. characters ranging from DC superheroes to cartoon classics, but it can take quite a bit of time to save up enough gold to unlock your favorite fighters. Because MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, it offers a selection of free characters for new players to test out before they make a purchasing decision and unlock their preferred fighter.

Every two weeks, four new characters become free for everyone to use before being swapped out for another group of four for the next two weeks. Here are all the free characters available in MultiVersus right now.

Every Free Character in MultiVersus Right Now

Currently, you can play as Finn, Garnet, Superman, and Reindog for free from July 26 to August 2. On August 9, four new fighters will rotate in. You can check out a history of all the free fighters in MultiVersus below.

Week Free Characters July 26, 2022 – August 8, 2022 Finn

Garnet

Superman

Reindog July 19, 2022 – July 25, 2022 Jake

Harley Quinn

Taz

Shaggy

When Do Free Characters Rotate in MultiVersus?

The free set of characters in MultiVersus changes every two weeks. New characters rotate in on Tuesdays, which is when other weekly things like milestones reset in the game as well.

When a character is free, you can purchase cosmetics for them and level up their mastery as if you own them. Once they’re swapped out for another free character, however, you’ll be locked out of anything you’ve purchased for them until you buy the fighter themselves. Either that, or you can just wait for them to enter the free rotation once more.

Fighters in MultiVersus can be unlocked with either Gold or Gleamium, which are the game’s free and premium currencies. Gold is earned by playing the game, although it can be a grind to save up for a new character. Fighters are priced anywhere from 1500 to 3000 Gold.

If you want to spend some real cash and unlock a character with Gleamium, you’ll be set back $10 since that’s the cheapest denomination you can buy to be able to afford a character. All characters are priced at 700 Gleamium, so you’ll have a little left offer to pick up other cosmetics like announcer packs.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.