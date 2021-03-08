Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

Pokémon GO players have another big event this week with the launch of Searching for Legends. This event has a few things going on, but is mainly a celebration of Nosepass with other bonuses all themed around the Rock type Pokémon. But you only have five days to enjoy all the festivities, so you had better know what’s going on, when it happens, and what to do. To help here’s our Pokémon GO Searching for Legends event guide with everything you need to know.

Searching for Legends Event Guide

We’ll break down all of the most important parts of this latest Pokémon GO event, Searching for Legends, below. We answer many of the most frequently asked questions and give advice on what to do and how to take advantage of all the big bonuses during the event.

When is the Searching for Legends Event

The Searching for Legends event kicks off in Pokémon GO starting Tuesday, March 9th at 10am in your local time zone. That means many players around the world will be getting into all the festivities today with more being added each hour until everyone is included tomorrow. No matter where you are the event lasts for five days, ending on Sunday, March 14th at 8am also in your local time. Be sure to finish up the Timed Research by then, though you can complete the Field Research you have already gotten any time after.

Special, Timed, and Field Research Guides

Speaking of Research, they are a major focus of the Searching for Legends event. The long awaited Season of Legends Special Research is launching, so check out that guide for more details. All players will also get access to the new Timed Research as soon as the event begins in your time zone, so watch for that. We have broken down all the Timed Research tasks and rewards here. There will also be exclusive Field Research tasks players can get by spinning Poké Stops during the event. These will reward players with more Nosepass encounters, with the goal of catching a Shiny Nosepass (see more below). Check out all the available Field Research tasks and rewards here.

What Pokémon are Spawning in the Wild and from Incense

The following Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild. Those who can be shiny have been marked with (S).

Diglett (S)

Geodude (S)

Magnemite (S)

Nosepass (S)

Aron (S)

Baltoy (S)

Roggenrola (S)

Drilbur

If the wild spawns aren’t enough for you you can use an Incense to get more of the following as well.

Diglett (S)

Alolan Geodude (S)

Lairon (S)

Beldum (S)

What Pokémon are in Eggs

The 5km egg poll will be altered during the event, so watch for any new eggs you get from Poké Stops. They will contain one of the following, with possible Shiny hatches marked with (S).

Magnemite (S)

Nosepass (S)

Baltoy (S)

Beldum (S)

Drilbur

What Pokémon are in Raids

The raids offered at gyms will be unique for the event. Here’s the full set of Pokémon available in raids during the Searching for Legends event with possible Shiny catches marked with (S).

1-Star Raids

Alolan Diglett (S)

Nosepass (S)

Roggenrola (S)

Drilbur

Ferroseed (S)

Klink (S)

3-Star Raids

Alolan Graveler

Magneton

Skarmory (S)

Metang

5-Star Raids

Tornadus (Incarnate) (S) Available until March 11th at 8am local time See how to beat Tornadus here

Thundurus (Incarnate) From March 11th to March 16th



Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise (S)

Mega Pidgeot (S)

Mega Ampharos (S) See how to beat Mega Ampharos here



Shiny Nosepass is Available

The big star of the Searching for Legends event in Pokémon GO is certainly Shiny Nosepass. Few players need more of the regular version of the character, so getting a Shiny one will be the goal for a lot of trainers. We have tips and tricks for how to do that here. Be sure to follow along with those tips, which mostly boil down to encountering as many Nosepass as possible during the event, and you should end up with a nice collection.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Searching for Legends event guide. Good luck and watch for more guides as more events come and go.