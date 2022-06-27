Pokemon GO TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour Guide: Perfect IV Stats and Shiny Chances

If you’ve been trying your hardest to get your hands on the newest event exclusive Pikachu in Pokemon GO, you’ll have a better chance than ever when TCG Hat Pikachu makes its way to the Spotlight Hour! Each week, Pokemon GO gives one Pokemon a special chance to shine brighter than ever, and this upcoming event is quite exciting to see! Not only is it involving one of the most beloved Pokemon of all time, but it being an Event-Exclusive, makes it even more enticing.

Let’s take a look and see if you’ll be able to get your hands on a Shiny TCG Hat Pikachu, as well as if they are good for battle with perfect IV stats. Here’s all of the information you’ll need to know for this upcoming event!

TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of these special Pikachu, you’ll be able to do just that starting on Tuesday, June 28th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time. This schedule does not change, so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve put a bit of time off to the side to go and catch as many of these Pikachu as possible!

While you are out and about, catching as many TCG Hat Pikachu as possible, you’ll also receive 2X Catch Stardust for every Pokemon that you capture, so you’ll be able to start powering up new Pokemon, as well as trade and evolve more often. A great bonus to have, for sure!

Can TCG Hat Pikachu Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add yet another Shiny Pokemon to your collection, you’ll be pleased to know that the TCG Hat Pikachu can be shiny, so you’ll need to do whatever you must to get your hands on one. You’ll know that you’ve come across a Shiny with a few different visual cues, including a different shade of yellow, a flash of stars, and an icon next to their name. With events, as well as Spotlight Hours, you’ll have a greater chance to get your hands on one of these special ‘mons. Make sure that you have plenty of Pokeballs before this Spotlight Hour starts!

Perfect IV Stats for TCG Hat Pikachu

One thing to know about these special event versions of Pikachu is the fact that they cannot evolve, so you may not find them super useful in more powerful leagues. However, if you’re looking to battle with other Pokemon in their CP range, you’ll find that they are a very useful Pokemon all around, and with the correct IV stats, can be a great addition to any team.

Max CP: 948

Max HP: 99

Attack: 112

Defense: 96

Stamina 111

So, while they may not bring home any awards for pure strength, they are still a great Pokemon to have on your team, especially if you pair them with Thundershock and Wild Charge, giving you one of the best base electric Pokemon to have on a lower-powered team.

If you’re looking to find out more information about Pokemon GO, make sure that you’re tuning into our helpful Guide Section, where we cover topics ranging from the best counters and weaknesses to bringing to a fight against Fairy Type Pokemon, Poison Type Pokemon, as well as information about all of the new Ultra Beasts that are making their way into the game.