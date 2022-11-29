PSA: Complete These Activities Before Destiny 2 Season 18 Ends

Destiny 2 Season 18 is coming to an end and that means you only have a week to complete all of the activities Season 18 offered. Season of Plunder was a swashbuckling adventure that many fans enjoyed. Though we don’t know much about Season 19 yet, we do know that this week is the last time to enjoy Season 18 in Destiny 2.

Best Way to End Destiny 2 Season 18

With Season 18 coming to a close, you only have one week to complete all of your lingering activities. If you haven’t completed the Season of Plunder story quests, this is your last week to catch up and experience it. Head to the H.E.L.M. and fill out your Starchart.

This week is the last week to get any Season 18 Seals and Season Pass items. If you want to get the Swashbuckler Seal or get access to the Season of Plunder Ornaments, you have one week to rank up and grind toward completion.

If you are close to unlocking Ascendant Shards or the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, this is your last week to claim Vendor Seasonal Rewards. After this week, your Vendor rank will reset for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. Make sure to get in there and grind toward the rewards you want.

Season 18 is ending so that means you only have one more week to enjoy the perks available in the Strange Key artifact. Each Season brings a new artifact for Guardians to upgrade and unlock new seasonal perks.

Season 19 is the last season before Lightfall, the newest expansion in Destiny 2. As mentioned before, Bungie doesn’t reveal much about new seasons until a few days or hours before it launches. For this reason, make sure to stay up to date on all things Destiny 2 on our site.

And that is everything you need to do as Destiny 2 Season 18 wraps up. Season of Plunder was a lot of fun but Season 19 is sure to bring fun new events, a new story to enjoy, and new Exotics to collect.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022