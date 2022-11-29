PSA: Complete These Activities Before the End of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is ending this week, it is a bigger deal since it is the chapter finale. On Saturday, December 3, the one-time Fortnite chapter finale will air. Unlike the more normal season finales, this will be a chapter finale that will mark the end and beginning of many things. Here is how to end Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Best Ways to End Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite always has a lot going on, but if you want to end Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 as best as you can, you need to take this week to grind toward Battle Pass skins. If you don’t have Spider-Gwen, grind to level 100 on the Battle Pass before Saturday. Since the servers will likely shut down after the Fortnite Fracture event and not be live until Tuesday when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 begins, you only have this week to get the Chapter 3 Season 4 rewards you want.

This is the last week to enjoy the Fortnite and Rocket League collab. This event has a lot of really great cosmetics to collect and quests to complete so be sure to do that before it is too late.

And that is everything you need to do to finish Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 strong. Use this final week to unlock all of the skins you want. Complete the Weekly quests, level up, and enjoy the last few moments of the Chromed Island.

If you weren’t a huge fan of Chrome, you’re in luck because Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will most likely get rid of Chrome and introduce new things. There may be a first-person mode coming and even flying mounts. With amazing features like these rumored to be coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, we can’t wait.

Though there are a lot of guesses and rumors floating around, we don’t know any of the major announcements that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will bring yet. We have a couple of guesses when it comes to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022