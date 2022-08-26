Tower of Fantasy Frigg | Release Date, Weapon, Banner, and More

As gamers continue to explore the vast lands of Aida in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll be able to work hard and unlock new characters that will allow you to utilize their unique weapons, powers, and skills, and even disguise yourself as them, if you’re lucky enough to pull them. When it comes to SSR Simulacrum, they may be difficult to obtain, but they’re worth your time and effort.

You’ll be able to recruit Frigg onto your team, and you may remember running into her a few times during the run of the story. Powerful, beautiful, and ready to kick some butt, you’ll want to do everything possible to ensure that you’re ready to pull this beastly banner, so here’s what you’ll need to know about Frigg in Tower of Fantasy!

Frigg Release Date – When Is She Available In Tower Of Fantasy

If you’re looking to get your hands on this banner, you’ll be able to start pulling for her on September 1st, so you’ll still have a few days to try and get your hands on Nemesis if you haven’t gotten lucky enough to get them on your team just yet. Unlike the other Simulacrum that you can roll for, you’ll only have a chance to earn Frigg by using Red Nucleus, so making sure that you’re working on gathering as much as possible is key to making this happen.

Frigg Weapon – What Does She Wield

Frigg has a powerful sword, named the Balmung, which will allow you to work on increasing the sheer DPS capabilities that are on offer for her specific skill set. Utilizing the elemental properties of Ice, you’ll be able to use her excellent weapon effects to help you freeze your opponents in their tracks, and unleash massive damage upon them. Her Weapon Effects are as follows:

Ice Shell

Fully charged weapons will freeze the target for 2 seconds and leave it frostbitten for 6 seconds. Breaking the ice shell causes additional damage equal to 151.00% of ATK. While frostbitten, the target’s weapon charge rate is reduced by 50%.

Frozen Domain

After using the Weapon Skill Fimbulwinter, a large ice field will be placed at your position, lasting 25 seconds. Inside the ice field, dodges will not be consumed while using Frigg’s weapon, and gain the effect Frozen Domain I: when using Ice weapons, increase Ice ATK by 15% and Shatter by 25%.

And if you’re looking to push her skills to the next level, you’ll be able to work towards Advancements that will allow you to utilize everything that this unique sword has to offer. As you continue to level up, you’ll see that this could easily become one of the best weapons in your arsenal.

Balmung Advancements

Star Level Advancement Effects 1 ★ Gain 1 frostiness point every time you receive 550% × Frost ATK of damage in the Frost Domain. Up to 10 frost points can be accumulated. When Frost Domain ends, frostiness points × Frost ATK × 95% of blast damage will be dealt to all enemies in the Frost Domain. After leaving the Frost Domain lose 1 frostiness point every 3 seconds. 2 ★ Increase the current weapon’s base HP growth by 16%. 3 ★ Increase frostiness limit to 15. When using discharge skills of frost weapons in the frost domain, deal damage equal to 25% of frost ATK × (current frostiness +5) to all targets in the frost domain. 4 ★ Increase the current weapon’s base ATK growth by 32%. 5 ★ Shattering shields using frost weapons in the Frost Domain will freeze the target for 2 seconds and cause frostiness points × Frost ATK × 35% of additional damage (if the target cannot be frozen, double the additional damage dealt). 6 ★ Reaching 15 Frost points while inside the ice field will grant the additional effect Frozen Domain II: when using Ice weapons, increase Ice ATK by 25%.

Balmung Abilities

If you’re looking to make sure that Balmung is everything you want it to be and more, you’ll want to check out its Weapon Abilities, so can see the amount of hurt you can put on your enemies. Thankfully, Balmung is an excellent weapon all around, with tremendous damage capabilities, and plenty of exciting moves to perform. Here are all of the different Weapon Abilities that Frigg and Balmung have to offer.

Balmung Normal Attacks

Attack Name How To Perform Attack Attack Description Normal Attack Tap the Attack Button up to 5 times Initiate 5 attacks in a row with Balmung when on the ground. Deal damage equal to 62.1% of ATK + 3 and cause minor knockback. Deal damage equal to 46.2% of ATK + 2 and cause minor knockback. Deal damage equal to 91.1% of ATK + 5 and cause minor knockback. Deal damage equal to 55.8% of ATK + 3 and cause minor knockback. Deal damage equal to 218.4% of ATK + 11 and knocks down the target. Aerial Discharge Jump and tap the Attack button up to 5 times While airborne of after jumping once, tap normal attack to attack 5 times in a row. Deal damage equal to 64.4% of ATK + 3. Deal damage equal to 72.6% of ATK + 4. Deal damage equal to 76.7% of ATK + 4. Deal damage equal to 107.9% of ATK + 6. Deal damage equal to 168.3% of ATK + 9. Soaring Slash Hold Attack button While normal attacking, hold normal attack to trigger Soaring Slash. Lunge forward with a horizontal swipe, then launch the target into the air before soaring up with the target. Deal a maximum of 134.3% of ATK + 7 damage. Helix Slash Jump and Hold Attack Button Tap and hold normal attack while airborne, or tap normal attack while climbing, jumping backward, or using the Jetpack to trigger Helix Slash. While falling, deal damage equal to 19.8% of ATK + 1 each hit. Upon landing, deal damage equal to 185.7% of ATK + 10 to nearby targets.

Balmung Dodge Moves

Attack Name How To Perform Attack Attack Description Dodge Tap the Sprint/Dodge Button Dodge right before getting hit to trigger a Phantasia, reducing the speed of enemies within an area. Become immune to hitstun for 0.5 seconds while dodging. Multislash Tap the Sprint/Dodge Button, followed by a Tap of the Attack Button (up to 5 times) Tap normal attack during the short perfect attack window to trigger Multislash. Unleash multiple slashes at a set distance in front of the user, dealing total damage equal to 143.9% of ATK + 8.

Balmung Special Skill

Skill Name How To Perform Skill Skill Description Fimbulwinter Use Skill Attack Button Slash the space around the Wanderer, dealing total damage equal to 577.5% of ATK + 30 . Can suspend and launch targets, and grant damage immunity while this skill is being used. 30 -second cooldown. After unleashing “Fimbulwinter” a large frost domain will be formed around you for 25 seconds. The number of dodges you can perform will not be deducted when you perform the Balmung dodge within the frost domain. Grant “Domain of Frost I” when you are in the frost domain, and increase shatter by 25% when using a frost weapon.

Balmung Discharge Skill

Skill Name How To Perform Skill Skill Description Frigid Fracture Swap Weapon when Charge is Full, or trigger Phantasia . When weapon charge is full or Phantasia is triggered, clear all debuffs from the user and dash forward upon switching to this weapon, temporarily controlling opponents in an area before unleashing a gigantic slash. Deal damage equal to 618.2% of ATK + 33 and launch enemies into the air.

Simulacrum Traits & Awakening

Now that you’ve unlocked Frigg, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got everything you need to make her the best version of herself. Awakening a character will help you unlock special moves and perks that are normally not available, so giving gifts, matrices, and materials to them will allow you to push your Affinity Points to the max, and get excellent new characteristics for the creation of the ultimate character!

Points Needed To Awaken Awakening Effect 1200 Increase frost ATK by 1.5% every 3 seconds upon entering battle. Stack up to 10 times. Lasts for 5 seconds. 4000 Increase frost ATK by 2.4% every 3 seconds upon entering battle. Stack up to 10 times. Lasts for 5 seconds. In addition, gain hyperbody and become immune to control effects in the Frost Domain.

Frigg Upgrade Materials, Matrices & Favorite Gifts

If you’re looking to take your new favorite Banner to the next level, you’ll be able to work towards upgrading them to a better version of themselves. You’ll be able to do this in multiple different ways, including using different materials that you have or giving the gifts that she may like. If you’re ready to take things to the next level, make sure that you’re using these specific materials to get the best reaction, and these gifts to make her the happiest she’s ever been!

Pairing these alongside the proper Matrices can help you get one of the most powerful characters in the game, so make sure that you’re ready to upgrade!

Frigg Upgrade Materials

Icecore 1, 2 & 3

Nano Coating 1, 2 & 3

Booster Frame 1, 2 & 3



Best Matrices for Frigg

Samir

Crow

Frigg

Saki Fuwa

Sobek

Frigg Best Gifts

Gift Name Affinity Bonus Banges Specialty +60 Aida Comic +60 Music Box +60 Angela Ornament +60 Limited Peanut Figurine +60 Silver Cookware +60 Vitamin Pack +30 Tailor-Made Suit +30 Tool Set +30 Perfume Bottle +30 Strange Fragment +30 Flower Boquet +15 Dumbells +15 Wool Scarf +15

Is Frigg Worth Rolling For In Tower Of Fantasy

If you’re looking for a character that can kick major butt, and offers the versatility of any playstyle, you’ll definitely want to roll for this banner. However, if you’re a more casual player, and don’t need to worry about the best build, you may not need to worry about gathering as many Red Nucleus as possible to make this happen.

If you’re getting more into the game, you’ll have plenty of time to work towards a proper number of pulls, as well as special goals that you can accomplish to earn yourself one. Tower of Fantasy is quite rewarding and gives players many chances to earn new Simulacrum, so you’ll have more than a fair number of chances to get Frigg on your team.

If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how you can access PVP, the best matrices for Samir, and which relics you should upgrade first!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on Mobile Devices and PC.