Thanks to its real time clock and calendar, every week brings something new to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But with so much going on, changing all the time based on seasons and visitors, it can be tough to keep track of all the things you should be doing. We’re going to try to tackle this job for you, providing updated lists every week full of the activities to look out for and things you should be doing. Here’s What to do this week in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for March 20th, 2020.

What to do this Week in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s launch week! Friday, March 20th is the day everyone gets their hands on the game for the very first time. This also means our first time listing out activities may be a little sparce as everyone works their way through the introduction and builds up their island paradise into the bustling village it will one day become. So while we will list out specific things to do this week, we’ll also be focusing on some general tips for getting through this starting phase. We’ll also fudge the calendar a bit and include stuff for this week and next. In the future the week will begin on Sunday and end on Saturday.

Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st

Friday and Saturday are going to be sort of short on main activities, but full of stuff to actually do. This is probably the most busy you’ll be in your entire time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. First off, you should follow all of Tom Nook’s guidance so that you can quickly get your town built up, including the museum and Nook’s Cranny. You can also build your house if you work hard enough at accomplishing these tasks, but make sure you know how to make a lot of Bells really quickly. They’ll be important for all future events and upgrades. After that just make sure you’re getting all the tools (see our other guides if you need help) so that you are prepared for the tasks ahead.

Sunday, March 22nd – Stalk Market

Oh boy, it’s Sunday! This is a huge day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so I hope you’re ready. If you haven’t played AC games in the past then be prepared to set alarms for Sunday. Starting at midnight and staying until noon you can buy turnips from Daisy Mae. Why do you want to buy turnips? Basically they’re the best way to make Bells, but read this for more info. If you get a good price you may even want to invite some friends to your island to buy their own.

Monday, March 23rd – Saturday, March 28th

No major activities are known to happen beyond the Sunday turnip sale for this week. Since everyone will just be starting out you’ll just want to do normal activities like fishing or bug catching. Expand your house, get some new villagers, upgrade the shops. Spending Bells will help with this, but also focus on completing chores given to you by show owners and villagers. Also watch out for Gulliver to show up on the shore, though some other random visitors like Crazy Redd and Gracie might show up as well. These are random, so just explore your town to see where they might be and when.

Check back for next week’s list on Saturday to find out what is happening starting in April. There’s a fun Animal Crossing: New Horizons April Fool’s Day event going on, so it should be great.