When Does Kiriko Get Added to Ranked in Overwatch 2?

Kiriko is one of the best Support Heroes in Overwatch 2. In fact, she is one of the best Heroes in general in Overwatch 2. Once you have unlocked Kiriko for regular play, the next obvious question is when can I play Kiriko in ranked? Here is the answer to your question; here is when you can play Kiriko in Overwatch 2 ranked.

When Will Kiriko Be Playable in Ranked Overwatch 2?

Kiriko will be playable in ranked starting on December 7, 2022. The first season of Overwatch 2 has begun and will end on December 6, 2022. That means that Kiriko will enter ranked play the day Overwatch 2 season 2 begins.

Blizzard has decided that the new Heroes released each season will be locked from that season’s ranked play. This decision is great because having the new Heroes playable in ranked could lead to a pay-to-win model. In other words, free players would be at a disadvantage because they unlock the new Heroes at tier 55 while Premium Battle Pass players get the new Heroes immediately.

While it is great that Blizzard is thinking about everyone in their decisions, it is still kind of a bummer that Kiriko isn’t playable in ranked just yet. Because Kiriko is such a good Hero, players that wish to main her will have to wait an entire season to flex their skills in ranked matches.

For now, if you love playing as Kiriko, you can get the Legendary Kiriko skin via Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops and work towards unlocking her Cute and Pixel Sprays. Get these season 1 exclusive cosmetics for Kiriko so that when Overwatch 2 season 2 does start and you can play Kiriko in ranked, you can flex on your foes.

Overwatch 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.