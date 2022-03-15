Where Should You Go First in Elden Ring?

When you first emerge into the world of Elden Ring, you’ll notice one thing; you have no idea what you should be doing. There is nothing here to hold your hand, giving you the freedom to explore the world at your leisure, accomplishing tasks, conquering bosses, and doing what you want, when you want to.

However, there are a few things that could be recommended to do first, and that’s what we are here to tell you about today. These items are some of the best things that you can do to get yourself acquainted with the world of Elden Ring, and what you should do when you finally hit the massive, open world.

Elden Ring – What To Do First

As you first come into the world, you’ll want to approach Varre and speak to him. Yes, he may insult you, but you haven’t seen much yet. From here, you’ll find that you need to find a Maiden, who will allow you to properly level up and explore the world as needed. You’ll want to start tracking down Sites of Grace in the Overworld, as your maiden will appear after finding the third one in the world. You can access these in any order, but you won’t be able to spend runes to level up until you speak with her.

After this, you’ll want to venture forth and find the Church of Elleh, which is located a short distance away from The First Step. The reason you’ll want to find this location early on is it allows you to upgrade your weapons and purchase goods from its vendor. You’ll be able to buy cookbooks, cracked pots, and more items, giving you a healthy boost at the start of the game.

You’ll want to take some time to explore the world, and after speaking with Melina, the maiden at the beginning of your quest, you’ll unlock Torrent. Torrent is a horse that allows you to navigate faster, jump higher, and escape a battle more effectively if you need to. You’ll want to make sure that you have this valuable item as soon as you can get it, as the world of Elden Ring is massive, and can take some time to navigate.

Explore around Limgrave for a while, and you’ll begin to discover Catacombs that are teeming with enemy forces, Bosses that roam the overworld, enemies to fight, and more. You’ll want to take some time to get used to the combat, if you’ve never played a Souls game before, or any of the previous entries by FromSoftware in the past. If you’ve never experienced one of their games, you’ll find yourself dying over and over again, so getting used to the combat against some of the lower-level grunts is a good idea, so you can get your feet wet before taking on the big bosses.

While this sounds like a horrible idea, attempting to take on the first main boss of the area, the Tree Sentinel, you may find yourself in good favor if you attempt to fight him. There is a very good chance that you are going to die, but if you manage to beat him in his game of man vs beast, you’ll be rewarded handsomely, and you’ll also get a taste of what lies ahead for you.

Experimenting with your Build is another option, as you don’t want to be stuck with a combat type that you don’t like for the long haul, since Elden Ring won’t be beaten in a weekend. Finding a build that works for you, as well as leveling up your stats will make your time in the world feel much better.

Taking the time to explore during these opening hours before attempting to beat Margit could lead to some great rewards, like the GreatAxe for your character, as well. Taking time to learn the combat system, the nuances of the game, and just taking time to explore this packed and detailed world can lead you to find some incredible things, and change the way that you play the game.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.