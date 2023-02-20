Who is the Muggle Knight Featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you made it to this article, it is under the assumption that you have encountered Sophronia Franklin in the library. She is a tough cookie who likes to ask challenging questions about the Wizarding World. Players must take her quiz to complete “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, and the Muggle Knight question stumped players. This guide has the answer.

The Fountain of Fair Fortune Muggle Knight Answer

The question is, “Who is the Muggle Knight featured in the fountain of fair fortune?” and the answer is Sir Luckless. Although it isn’t mandatory to answer all Sophronia’s questions correctly, players will be rewarded with three powerful potions if they get them all right.

Related: All Potions Recipes, Ingredients, and Locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sophronia asks this question in the third round of the quiz. In this round, the player will also get asked nine other challenging questions. Below you will find all the answers to the third round of questions in order.

All Answers to Quiz Round Three

Emeric and Evil were killed in a duel against whom? – Egbert the Egregious. If a Chaser keeps their hand on the quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing? – Haversacking. A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what? – Bad Luck. What plant excretes Stinksap? – Mimbulus Mimbletonia. The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard? – Linfred of Stinchcombe. In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the Elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot? – A Single Slipper. The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world? – North America. Who is the Muggle Knight featured in the Fountain of Fair Fortune – Sir Luckless. The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name? – The Lochness Monster. Who was the first Minister for Magic? – Ulick Gamp.

Once you complete round three of Sophronia’s quiz and have answered all 25 questions correctly, she will reward you with Wiggendeld Potions, a Maxima Potion, and an Edurus Potion. These will be useful during more challenging battles, such as boss fights.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023