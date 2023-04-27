Image: Nintendo

To say the Pokémon franchise has flourished on the Nintendo Switch would be an understatement. Over its five-year lifespan, the Switch has amassed an impressive collection of Pokemon games, ranging from mainline adventures that follow the seres’ tried-and-true creature-catching formula to more experimental spin-offs that heavily deviate from the norm. With so many titles available, choosing the best Pokémon game on the Switch is almost as hard as completing the Pokédex.

Ultimately, what constitutes a good Pokémon game comes down to personal preference. However, few fans can argue that some of the Pokémon games on Switch aren’t objectively better than others. For those asking, here are all the Pokémon games currently on Switch, ranked from worst to best.

All Pokemon Games on Nintendo Switch, Ranked

Pokémon Quest

Also available on Android and IOS devices, Pokémon Quest is one of the simpler Pokémon spin-offs. Boasting a voxel-inspired art design reminiscent of Minecraft, Pokémon Quest challenges the player to tame the cubical landscapes of Turnblecube Island by using an army of Generation 1 Pokémon to build a home base and defeat hostile wild Pokémon.

While the accessibility of Pokémon Quest’s gameplay is ideal for those looking for a fun distraction, this simplicity proved to be a turnoff for more experienced Pokémon fans. It didn’t help that one of the game’s main mechanics, the Mobee IV’s energy bar, forces players to partake in expensive microtransactions or wait roughly half an hour until it recharges.

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Another spin-off that made its way to mobile devices, Pokémon Café Mix and it’s enhanced remaster Pokémon Café Remix is a puzzle game that pays homage to earlier Pokémon spin-offs like Pokémon Puzzle League. Acting as the manager of a café that caters to Pokémon, players must “create special orders”cook” the food ordered by their clientele by stacking the right ingredients, allowing them to recruit new Pokémon to work in their café

Much like Pokémon Quest, Pokémon Café Mix’s casual-leaning gameplay has been praised by some and criticized by others. Pokémon Café Mix’s reliance on a handheld mode despite utilizing touchscreen controls was very unpopular with players. However, the game’s charming aesthetic and non-reliance on microtransaction gives it an edge over other free-to-play puzzle games.

Pokémon Unite

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Pokémon Unite is a multiplayer online battle arena ( aka MOBA) game modeled after League of Legends and Heroes of the Storm. Like most other Mobas, Pokémon Unite pits two teams of players against each other in a score-attack-inspired battle royal. With a respectable massive rooster of playable Pokémon and a well-realized battle system, Pokémon Unite is noticeably closer to the series’ roots than its mobile kin.

Initially greeted with skepticism by Pokémon fans who saw it as a shallow attempt to cash in on the MOBA craze, Pokémon Unite has amassed a large fanbase. Overall, the game has been well-received for being an easy-to-grasp interpretation of the infamously casual-unfriendly MOBA formula. Sadly, a heavy reliance on microtransactions and an overall lack of polish hold it back from being the masterclass multiplayer experience it could have been.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue and Red Rescue Team, was a surprise revival of the long-dormant and much-loved Pokémon Mystery Dungeon sub-series. Like the original game on the Game Boy Advance, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX puts players in the shoes of a human-turned-Pokémon who sets out on missions to assist their fellow Pokémon and unravel the mystery of their transformation.

In many ways, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’s loyalty to the original title is both its greatest strength and weakness. While the new art style and an improved story helped Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX separate itself from the original, its refusal to deviate from a repetitive formula and lack of standout elements made it an underwhelming experience for many.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Nintendo DS’s library of Pokémon houses several of the most popular games in the series, and Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are no exceptions. The first games in the franchise’s 4th generation, this pairing is many Pokémon fans’ favorite duo of mainline titles. Announced on the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl faithfully recreate the classic handheld Pokémon experience while introducing many much-appreciated quality-of-life changes featured in later titles.

Overall, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were fairly well-received by fans and critics alike. Many saw the games as a welcome return to an earlier era of the series and argued that they would be excellent first Pokémon games for new fans. However, the lack of innovation from the original titles made the game feel underwhelming to fans of the DS games.

Pokkén Tournament

The original Pokkén Tournament was the Pokémon franchise’s first foray into the fighting game genre, combining gameplay elements from the Tekken series with Pokémon’s iconic cast of creatures. Pokkén Tournament was one of the best-selling games on the WII U, and the Switch would be grace with an enhanced port in the form of Pokkén Tournament DX.

Pokkén Tournament DX is the definitive version of an already engaging fighting game. Featuring an expanded roster of characters and improved multiplayer, Pokkén Tournament DX is one of the most popular competitive Pokémon spin-offs, especially amongst fans of Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Colosseum.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The franchise’s latest mainline installments and the first of the 9th generation, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a bold step in a new direction for the series. Swapping the linear structure that defined previous games for an open-world format, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet encouraged players to explore every inch of the massive Paldea region for rare Pokémon.

Fans praised Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for innovating the franchise’s long-established formula and featuring a surprisingly emotional main story, a noticeable lack of polish dampened the experience for many. A common point of criticism was the game’s performance to the point where it was review-bombed for the sheer amount of glitches.

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

The first mainline Pokémon game to grace the Switch, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee are an odd mixture of two radically different games in the franchise. Technically, the titles are remakes of Pokémon Yellow, yet aspects of their gameplay borrow elements from Pokémon Go. Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee also replace HM Moves with a customizable Pikachu or Eevee that joins you on your adventure.

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee resonated with many Pokémon fans who longed to return to the franchise’s roots. Although the game’s reliance on motion controls proved unpopular, the game’s accessibility and recreation of the original Pokémon won over all but the most jaded fans.

New Pokémon Snap

The long-awaited sequel to the much-beloved Pokémon Snap, New Pokémon Snap allows players to observe the native Pokémon of the beautiful Lentel region through the view of their camera. Traveling along on a guided tour through several breathtaking locales, New Pokémon Snap features the same gameplay structure as the original, with players using various items to coax Pokémon into position so they take some good snapshots.

New Pokémon Snap was well-received by fans and critics alike for its addictive yet easy-to-grasp gameplay and charming visuals. The animation of the Pokémon was particularly well-received, with many enjoying the lively way Pokémon interact with their environment and each other in the game.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

The first installments of the 8th generation of Pokémon, Pokémon Sword and Shield introduced plenty of new elements to the series. Outside of bringing back many beloved gameplay features, the games also introduced the concept of Dynamax and Gigasntomax Pokémon and a miniature open world in the form of the Wild Area. These elements made this romp through a world full of magical creatures one of the most satisfying in the franchise.

Despite being criticized by fans who disapproved of the decision to remove certain Pokémon from the games, Pokémon Sword and Shield are well-regarded by most players. With a healthy mix of classic Pokémon gameplay and a helping of exciting innovations, Pokémon Sword and Shield are a worthy addition to the franchise.

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Released at a point in the franchise’s history when many Pokémon fans felt the series needed a change, Pokémon Legends Arceus was the jolt of innovation the series needed. Dropping nearly all of the series’ well-established gameplay trends for a new pseudo-open world style that allowed players to hunt their favorite Pokémon in the wild, Pokémon Legends Arceus is a game changer in every sense of the word.

Put plainly, Pokémon Legends Arceus may be the most loved Pokémon game ever. Fans and critics alike have praised the game’s willingness to mix old and new gameplay elements, with many claiming the games play the way they imagined living in thePokémon world would be like. However, the game’s graphics and repetitive nature have drawn some criticism.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023