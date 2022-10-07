Kiriko, the newest Support Hero in Overwatch 2, is extremely fun to play and extremely good. Though you can’t play Kiriko in ranked just yet, if you want to main her, or you just like winning in unranked matches, you’ll want to pair Kiriko with Heroes that compliment her.

Kiriko is a Support Hero, and with Overwatch 2 moving to 5v5 matches, you need one more Support, two Damage Heroes, and one Tank. Once you have unlocked Kiriko, you’ll be ready to go. Here are the best Heroes to play with Kiriko in Overwatch 2.

Best Support to Play with Kiriko

One of the most important picks to pair with Kiriko is a good healer. Kiriko is a hybrid-Support Hero that deals great DPS but just okay healing compared to some of the other Support Heroes. Mercy isn’t the best pick since she and Kiriko both primarily only heal individuals. The best Kiriko Support pairs are Moira or Lúcio.

Moira is a great Support Hero that can provide group healing with her Biotic Orb, individual healing with her Biotic Grasp, and tons of damage when needed. She is great for diving with other Damage Heroes or sticking with the team. Kiriko works great to support the dive characters and can group up to perform a final push with her ultimate.

Like Moira, the reason to pick Lúcio is for group healing. With Kiriko busy healing the Heroes that have split off, Lúcio can support the rest of the team with his constant healing. Plus, once you learn the Lúcio wall ride, you’re aces.

Best Damage to Play with Kiriko

Damage Heroes are the most flexible options when it comes to who is the best to pair with Kiriko. Kiriko works best with Genji, Tracer, Soldier: 76, and Bastion.

Tracer and Genji function in very similar ways—they both excel at breaking off from the team and chasing individual enemies. Kiriko is a great backup for Tracer and Genji as she can offer some impressive damage with her Kunai, protect the Damage Heroes with her Healing Ofuda, and return to her Tank with Swift Step.

If you want to stay grouped up, then Bastion and Soldier: 76 are your best Damage picks. Both of these Heroes do very well with staying grouped up, and Kiriko can offer the final blows, healing touches, and Kitsune Rush ultimate that the team needs to win.

Best Tank to Play with Kiriko

Like Support, getting the right Tank with Kiriko is important. Like Damage, there are multiple ways to play it. Pair Kiriko with Reinhardt, Sigma, or Roadhog.

Sigma and Reinhardt are the two best Overwatch 2 Heroes that provide shields. With large shields to block the entire team, Kiriko has a place to hide behind and provide supportive healing and damage. If you want to stay grouped up and push forward as a unit, Reinhardt and Sigma are the best for Kiriko.

If you want to play more aggressively to break up the enemy team, pick Roadhog. With Roadhog, he and Kiriko can dive into battle and not worry about dying since they both have healing abilities. And when they both pop their ultimates together, it is an unstoppable force.

And those are the best Heroes to pair with Kiriko in Overwatch 2. For more Hero guides, error fixes, and more, visit our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2022