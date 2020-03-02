Nothing stays the same forever. No matter how you may feel about that, Destiny 2‘s Season of Dawn is coming to an end, and Bungie reports that with it will go certain items, quests, activities, and Triumphs to make room for the Season of the Worthy. Here’s your master guide on what to collect and complete before they are made unavailable with the start of Season 10 on March 10, 2020, at 10am PDT:

Items, Quests, and Activities

Season of Dawn Season Pass and its bonuses

Season of Dawn Seal and Savior Title

Emblems and Shader quests/items from the Season of Dawn

Lore for the “Constellations” book

The Lantern of Osiris seasonal artifact Player power increase from The Lantern of Osiris Season of Dawn artifact mods

Polarized Fractaline

Obelisks – Tower Obelisk and Destination Obelisks Obelisk Bounties Timelost Weapon Bounties Timelost Friends consumable Fractaline Skimmer consumable Light-Fused Fractaline

The Sundial Spire and Sundial Arena

Quests from Osiris

Quests from Saint-14 (The Bastion quest will still be available)

Saint-14 bounties

Devil’s Ruin exotic quest (Devil’s Ruin will be available again in a future season)

Season of Dawn Seasonal Triumphs

Most of these Triumphs tie into the guides linked above. Check your Triumphs in the game’s start menu to see descriptions for each and to figure out which Triumphs remain to be completed.