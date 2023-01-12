Destiny 2 TWAB 1/12/2023 Recap: Grandmaster Nightfalls, Mods, and More

Bungie has posted its first TWAB of the year. If you are new to TWAB, it stands for “This Week at Bungie” and it is where we get the latest scoop on Destiny 2 from the devs themselves. We’re here with this article to summarize everything within the Destiny 2 TWAB January 12, 2023 article.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Deadlines

Though we didn’t get much information on Lightfall in this TWAB, we did get dates for the final events happening in Season of the Seraph. Here is when you can expect the final events in Destiny 2 Season 19:

Grandmaster Nightfalls – January 17

– January 17 Next Iron Banner – January 31

– January 31 Final Week of Season 19 – February 21

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Updates

There were some pretty big Grandmaster updates in Destiny 2. Here is what changes:

Decreased the Power level needed to enter Grandmasters by 25 to 1580 (the powerful cap).

Decreased the overall Power level of Grandmaster activities by 10 to 1620.

The current Power difference of -25 (all enemies are at least 25 Power above you) is still in effect.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Updates

There were a couple of Iron Banner updates worth mentioning. Here is what they are:

Rank reset will be reduced by around 40% will more reputation earned from wearing Iron Banner gear, completing challenges, playing matches, and wearing an Iron Banner emblem.

Iron Banner will be available three times each season.

Destiny 2 Mods

Bungie has allowed all of the standard armor mods to be freely accessible to everyone. Now, you can craft the perfect Elemental Wells, Charged with Light, or Warmind Cells builds. Bungie teased that Lightfall will improve upon buildcrafting and these current mods will likely get an update.

Destiny 2 Weapons and Armor Focusing

Bungie has made focusing weapons and armor easier for all players. Here’s the update:

Focusing costs for all Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit weapons and armor will be reduced to 25 Legendary Shards (down from 50).

Adept weapon focus cost will also be reduced to 50 (down from 250).

The Glimmer cost of focusing regular ritual weapons has been reduced to 5,000 (down from 10,000.)

Destiny 2 Robot Dog

Last but not least, the TWAB gave a much needed update on the status of Archie the robot dog. Though he will leave at the end of this season, he will be back in Season 21. We would be lost without Archie.

And that is your TWAB January 12, 2023 update. Whenever other TWAB updates come along, we’ll be sure to give you this recap. For now, enjoy experimenting with all of the armor mods.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023