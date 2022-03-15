Now as players are heading towards the endgame of Elden Ring, they’re thinking about where they want to take their next journey in the Lands Between. Explore more? Try new builds? Farm? New game plus? Here is how you can prepare for Journey 2, or New Game Plus, including what level you should be in Elden Ring.

What Level Should You Be for New Game Plus in Elden Ring

If you managed to defeat the final boss and reach an ending in the game, you are given the option to either start your next playthrough or keep going about. Honestly, your level does not matter too much in the grand scheme of things.

If you have defeated the final boss, you’re probably good enough to take on all the previous bosses you killed in your first playthrough, but with more health. Should you want an actual framework of what level you should be for NG+, you should at the minimum, be level 160 or higher and fulfill the following:

Of course, you are free to not follow or just loosely follow some of these recommendations going into New Game+. Levels only mean so much after a while in this game. At some point, leveling a stat will grant you diminishing returns.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.