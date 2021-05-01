Genshin Impact Tree Locations – How to Get Wood for Teapot Housing

Knowing the best tree locations in Genshin Impact will help travelers more efficiently harvest the wood they need for all their new teapot housing furnishings. Thankfully trees are all over Teyvat (at least what we can currently explore), but some locations are better for certain trees and wood than others. This guide should save you time, allowing you to deforest Genshin Impact in little time for all your teapot housing wood needs!

Genshin Impact Tree Locations

There are seven different trees you need to “chop down” for wood in Genshin Impact, and some are more easily found than others. To harvest wood from trees you simply need to smack them. They’ll quiver in place and after a few solid hits you’ll get three pieces of wood. The tree itself won’t actually fall, and you’ll need to return after several minutes have passed if you plan to grab more wood from it.

The seven trees are: Cuihua, Cedar, Sandbearer, Bamboo, Birch, Fir, and Pine. Each offers up a different type of wood, so you’ll want to review your furnishing blueprints to identify the wood you need. The best tree locations in Genshin Impact for teapot housing wood are:

Cuihua Trees: around Starfell Lake, and within the Bishua Plain near the Ridge Watch domain More details here

Cedar Trees: Starfell Valley More details here

Sandbearer Trees: Minlin and Dihua Marsh More details here

Bamboo Trees: the area around Qingce Village (notable the path leading up along the coast) More details here

Birch Trees: Windwail Highland and around Starfell Valley More details here

Fir Trees: Brightcrown Canyon and Starfell Valley More details here

Pine Trees: Dragonspine (notable along paths leading up) More details here



While each tree can be found in other locations these are the best for quick farming, since they are all near waypoints and are dense with the listed trees. You can easily create a rapid farming route with these tree locations in Genshin Impact with one exception: Cuihua. Cuihua trees are a touch harder to farm since they don’t appear in clumps like the other trees. They are, however, more commonly found in the locations listed above: just look for trees with fruit.

These are the best tree locations in Genshin Impact for farming wood for your teapot housing furnishings. Remember, the respawn time on wood is fairly quick, so you should be able to get your housing up and running in little time. Well, assuming you don’t mind some intense grinding. Get after it, Traveler!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:May 1st, 2021