Among the wide array of new characters who debuted together with Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru storyline, Kaveh, one of Sumeru’s most esteemed architects, known for having projected the Palace of Alcazarzaray, quickly became a fan-favorite through his emotional personality, character design, and the way he and Alhaitham cannot stop bickering with each other during their many interactions. But will Kaveh be a 4 or a 5-star?

Genshin Impact: Will Kaveh be a 4 or 5-star?

Currently, there’s no way to know for sure whether or not will Kaveh be a 5 or a 4-star in Genshin Impact, given the fact that the first leaks seemingly regarding his kit have just started to surface, and the fact he is rumored to debut on the game’s still a little far away and still unnamed version 3.6.

With that said, given the fact that it has been rumored for a long time that Kaveh will be indeed a 4-star, as well as the strong tremors and leaks regarding his release, it is highly likely that Kaveh will indeed be released as the new 4-star part for Baizhu‘s highly probable upcoming banner, in a matter similar to how Yaoyao debuted on Alhaitham’s, and Mika is very likely set to be released as part of the Dehya banner on version 3.5.

It’s also important to point out that the game’s version 3.6 may also very well be the game’s last before the debut of the Hydro region of Fontaine, which is set to feature the debut of a wide array of new characters.

As we mentioned above, if you still have not met Kaveh in the game, you can do so and thus check out more about his personality and his relationship with the Sumeru cast by completing the main and character quests featured as part of the Sumerru storyline. You can also check out more on him, Cyno, Tighnari, and Alhaitham as they hand out during the Alhaitham character demo.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023