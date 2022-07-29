How to Befriend Dokugumon in Digimon Survive

As you make your way into the surprisingly dark and spooky world of Digimon Survive, you’re going to need to do whatever you possibly can to start adding new Digimon to your team, so you can survive every battle you come across. And one of the first bosses you need to take down is Dokugumon, the giant Spider Digimon that has captured your friend, and is ready to drain her life away.

But, can you add them to the team here, or do you need to wait? Can you use your words to deflect this conversation, or do you need to rely on your actions over words? Let’s find out how you can add this digital monster to your team in Digimon Survive!

How To Get Dokugumon In Digimon Survive

The first time that you run across Dokugumon, you’ll need to do everything in your power to bring a swift end to them, as there is no getting through their thick skull yet. Plus, if you were to try to talk to them, you wouldn’t get the chance to learn how to Digivolve, so it’s understandable why you can’t add them to your team, with everything going on in the story up to that point.

However, once you break free from the haunted school in Part 3, you’ll be able to continue once again in Free Battles in the outside world. Much like Numemon before, you’ll need to study the body movements of this giant spider, as their language skills aren’t exactly up to snuff. You’ll be able to interact with them in broken sentences, so making sure that you’re ready to discuss and act appropriately may change the tide of your story forever.

If you want nothing more than to have a Dokugumon on your team, these are the actions you must take to get one:

Numemon Dialog Response Human… no good! Sorry to bother you. Me… eat you… okay? Try it, if you dare. The monster has taken a threatening stance. Glare at him. The monster looks away, as if bored. Throw something. The monster seems perplexed by the sight of a human. Strut around. The monster seems to be pleading hungrily. Give him candy. The monster thrashes about on the spot. Stare coldly at him.

Since Dokugumon is an aggressive Digimon, you’re going to need to stand your ground, and be ready to deliver the verbal smackdown back onto them to show that you are not scared of them. Unlike Gotsumon, who was more of a friendly prankster, the wrong answer could spell a quick doom for you and your partner, so be ready to act accordingly.

If you need more help to make your way through this alternate dimension, check out our Digimon Survive Guide Section, where we cover plenty of topics to help you through your long journey ahead. If you’re playing on Steam, you may have come into some issues with low frame rates, or a white screen shortly after the introduction cutscene, so try some of these hints out to get into your game faster than ever before! And make sure that you’re ready for this game, by getting to know the names and faces of your party in the game!

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.