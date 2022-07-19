How To Browse TV Channels In Stray – Télé á chat Trophy Guide

If you’re looking to knock out another trophy in Stray, you’ll need to find the television set hiding within the world and change the channel to something a bit more interesting. As you meander your way through the levels in this game, you’ll find little objects that you’ll be able to interact with in a multitude of ways, with some of them even earning you a trophy.

However, you may not exactly know where you need to go to get your hands on this trophy, and we are here to help you out in any way possible. Here is how you find the TV, and how many times you’ll need to channel surf to unlock this special trophy!

Télé á chat Trophy in Stray – Where To Find The TV

If you’re looking to make your way here quickly, the best time to take care of this is right after you exit Momo’s apartment. You’ll want to look to your right, where you’ll find a couch, with an old CRT television in front of it. Make your way over the rooftops, after taking the fast-travel bucket down to the lower level, and start your small journey to get over to this area.

Once you have gotten here, you’ll want to jump on the couch using the X button and walk over to the remote, on the left couch cushion. You’ll want to press the Triangle Button to turn on the television, and cycle through 6 different channels to unlock this trophy! That’s all there is to it! You’ll be free to continue on your adventure, or you could go off of the beaten path on your search for Energy Drink cans to give to the Barterer to unlock some extra collectibles.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.