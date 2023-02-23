How to Find and Enter the Werewolf Tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / WB Games

In the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is full of hidden secrets, with Albus Dumbledore himself claiming that not even he knew them all.

This is no different in Hogwarts Legacy; with the entire castle to explore, there are discreet details and concealed rooms to discover around every corner. One of these is the Werewolf Tapestry Room, which players are unlikely to find during a regular playthrough.

How to Find the Werewolf Tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy

To find the door that leads to the Werewolf Tapestry Field Guide Page in Hogwarts Legacy, follow these steps:

Use the Bell Tower Court Floo Flame in the Bell Tower Wing of Hogwarts. If you haven’t unlocked this yet, set a waypoint and walk over there.

Take the stairs directly to the left as you spawn in and enter the door in front of you, which leads to a small corridor with stairs going up and down.

Walk down the stairs to the left and enter through the door at the bottom. Walk forward, and you’ll approach a tapestry of a woman and child with the letter ‘K’ at the bottom.

How to Enter the Werewolf Tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy

To enter the Werewolf Tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy, simply walk into the large letter K at the bottom of the tapestry. It will open like a regular door and lead into a hallway of marble statues. At the end of the corridor, you’ll find a lone door.

Go through this door, and you will enter the secret Werewolf Tapestry Room. Use Revelio in front of the furthest left tapestry to earn the Werewolf Saga Tapestries Field Guide Page.

What’s Inside the Werewolf Tapestry Room?

As far as collectibles go, the Werewolf Saga Tapestries Room contains the Werewolf Saga Tapestries Field Guide and a Chest containing a random piece of gear. Six tapestries line the wall, which tell the story of a witch bitten by a werewolf. Casting Lumos, however, reveals the real story.

Walking up to individual tapestries and casting Lumos will change its artwork, transforming the witch into a werewolf. This doesn’t unlock anything or physically reward the player, but it is an excellent little detail that helps bring life to Hogwarts we read so much about.

If you’re hunting for more secrets Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, check out our guide on how to find and enter the Toad Statue Room. Brushing up on your knowledge of the Field Guide’s Map can also help you in finding your own mysteries.

