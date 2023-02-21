Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that we have spent a good amount of time exploring the Wizarding World in Hogwarts Legacy, many of us are reaching the end of this journey. Even if we are not at the end, we had more than enough time to explore a lot of what the game offers. With that said, will Hogwarts Legacy have DLC? Where will the game go from here?

Will Hogwarts Legacy Have DLC?

From what we know, it does not seem like the game will have any sort of additional content in the future. The game director, Alan Tew, said that there weren’t any current plans for DLC.

Check the wording carefully, it’s just something that isn’t planned. That can change, but we won’t know until Avalanche Studios confirms more information. The game is mostly complete, having a full-fledged storyline, several quests to keep you busy, a giant map to explore, and big choices like House sorting and dialogue.

What we might be able to expect are Twitch Drops, occasional cosmetic items like the Dark Arts equipment, and patches. As for actual content, technically, Xbox and PC users can eventually look forward to the Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest once the exclusivity period with Sony is over.

While nothing is currently planned right now, you can see that there is an “Additional Content” option in the main menu before selecting your character. It would be a wasted opportunity and a shame if the only additional things we got were items included in the Deluxe Edition.

There are perfect opportunities for Avalanche Software to add in a Quidditch DLC since it was unavailable in the story. Even if the reasoning for it in the story made sense, it would be cool to make further use of the court.

Not to mention, Patronuses are blatantly missing. It would add a bit more personality to your character. Why that was omitted from the game is still a mystery, so maybe that can even be DLC.

In the meantime, there is still much to explore in the game and exclusive House quests to delve into if you have already hit the credits!

