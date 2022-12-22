How to Find the Hydro Island Computer Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Hydro Island Computer Key and its location can be tricky to track down in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you are having trouble finding the key or need help with the exact location of where to use the key, this guide is for you. Here is how to find the Hydro Island Computer Key in Warzone 2 DMZ and where to use it.

How to Find the Hydro Island Computer Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

All keys are found the same way in Warzone 2 DMZ: by luck. It really comes down to luck of the draw when you are trying to find the Hydro Island Computer Key in Warzone 2 DMZ. Our best advice is to loot as many crates as you can and defeat NPCs and check what they are carrying.

If you want to be really devious, you could hunt down other online squads and steal their keys. Although some Faction mission reward keys like the Dead Drop mission for the Traveler’s Luggage Key, your best and only option to find the Hydro Island Computer Key is to loot crates, kill enemies and loot them, and hunt down online squads and loot their keys.

Hydro Island Computer Key Location in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

If you already have a Hydro Island Computer Key, all you need to do is pinpoint the location in which you can use the key. The Hydro Island Computer Key location is found in a building located on the middle peninsula of Zarqwa Hydroelectric.

Once you have found the building, all you need to do is enter it and go inside the computer room. This Hydro Island Computer Key opens the PC tower which is underneath a desk. A quick scan of the room and you’ll find it pretty easily.

Once you have the precious cargo that the Hydro Island Computer Key revealed to you, you’ll most likely want to carefully extract so you can cash in on all that XP. If you happen to find the Scientist Locker Key, you may want to move on to unlocking that next.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022