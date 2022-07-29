As you make your way into the webbed school section of Digimon Survive, you’ll find that you need to call upon the true strength of your partner to Digivolve into a higher power, giving you the chance to test out your new abilities.

However, you may end up with one of three different evolutions, depending upon a single factor in your game. What do you need to do to make your way towards unlocking Greymon, who is more or less the face of the franchise? Let’s dive into the details, and see what you’ll need to unlock to take this powerful dino for a spin.

How To Get Greymon In Digimon Survive – What Choices To Make?

As you make your way throughout the Visual Novel portions of Digimon Survive, you’ll have multiple choice questions that you will need to answer, and your choices can change your overall Karma, which each aligns with a choice you can make. Depending on the actions that you take throughout the story, you can see that your partner can change into one of three different forms, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re choosing the correct answers.

If you have decided to bet your bottom dollar on the Wrathful Karma, you’ll end up seeing your Agumon evolve into Tuskmon, a wicked green dinosaur with massive tusks that can cause major damage. If you choose to stick with the Harmony Karma, you’ll see your partner evolve into Tyrannomon, with deep crimson skin and a fire attack that can put your enemies out to pasture quickly.

However, if you’re deadset on getting Greymon, you’ll need to make sure your Karma aligns on the side of Moral, which will allow Agumon to unleash this epic version of themselves, and you’ll be able to choose them again later as you make your way deeper into the game.

If you’re looking to add more monsters to your game, or need help convincing Gotsumon or Numemon to join your team, make sure you’re checking out our Digimon Survive Guide Section, where we cover plenty of different topics that will help you make your way through this lengthy title. If you’re interested in learning more about the characters you will interact with, or want to add Guilmon to your team, this is the perfect spot to find out all of the information you may want!

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.