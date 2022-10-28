How to Unlock the Corio Enforcer Optic in Modern Warfare 2

As you jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the first time, you’ll find that the stakes have been raised when it comes to the ways that you’re able to customize your weapons. As you make the ultimate gun, you’ll be able to get your hands on optics that can help you improve your game, especially if you’re someone that likes to stay at a distance in a firefight.

When you come across the Corio Enforcer for the first time, you may be drooling at the chance to get your hands on it, and want to know what you’ll need to do to make this happen. Let’s dive right in and find out the unlock requirements that you need to add it to your collection, and when you’ll be able to use it. Here’s everything you need to know about this special optic in Modern Warfare 2!

How To Get Corio Enforcer Optic In Modern Warfare 2

As you start to learn more about the way that the Gunsmith system works, you’ll be able to slap just about any attachment onto your favorite gun. However, with certain optics such as this one and the SZ Aggressor-IR, there is currently no way to attach them for standard multiplayer games. You’ll still be able to use them in other modes such as Private Matches, but they’re not currently unlockable in the regular Multiplayer aspect.

If you’re looking to practice with friends, you’ll be able to give this optic a spin and see if it will be your go-to attachment once it’s unlockable in the main portion, but for now, you’ll have to continue drooling as you wait for it to go live. With other issues like the game freezing on PlayStation consoles, there is a good chance that this is an unfortunate glitch. Or, Infinity Ward could be waiting for Season 1 to go live before adding these in.

No matter what, you’ll find plenty of other weapons and attachments to mess about it. There are more guns than ever before in the series, and plenty of maps are available for gamers to get lost in as they try their best to frag their friends and enemies.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022