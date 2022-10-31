Among the wide array of underbarrels currently present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s improved Gunsmith system, the Hex-40 can be considered one of the best; Thanks to the attachment’s ability to boost both your weapon’s accuracy and overall recoil control, thus boosting your hip fire accuracy and the weapon’s handling in multiple situations. But how can you unlock the Hex-40 Grip? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help all of those currently working to build their dream weapons in the game, here’s how to unlock the Hex-40 Grip in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock the Hex-40 Grip in Modern Warfare 2

Just like many other attachments in the game, such as the Xten Black Kite Muzzle Suppressor, the Bruen Warrior Grip, the Edge-47 Grip, the Slimline Pro-Optic, and the Cronen OP44 Muzzle, among many others, it is currently not possible to unlock the Hex-40 Grip in Modern Warfare 2. As the attachment can only be equipped for Private Matches and is not featured as part of any of the game’s current weapon platforms.

With that said, although the Hex-40 Grip is currently unavailable, the game does offer a few alternatives sure to provide similar effects to your build, such as the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. The VX Pineapple Vert Grip is widely considered, together with the Cronen Mini Red Dot as one of the best attachments in the game. When compared to the Hex-40, the attachment also offers a bigger amount of both accuracy and recoil control, although at the cost of a bigger chunk of Mobility, as well as a little bit of Handling.

You can currently play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022