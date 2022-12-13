Marvel’s Midnight Suns Character Tier List: All 13 Characters Ranked

Image: Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out and players have quickly latched onto its fascinating and fun RPG mechanics and combat. The bulk of any good Marvel game is how well it uses and embodies its iconic characters in battle, and thankfully this is a strength present in Midnight Suns. While it might seem obvious which characters are the best to use from a glance, the way they are played might shock you with how strong certain characters are over one another.

Midnight Suns Characters Tier List: C-Rank to S-Rank

The Midnight Suns characters vary in their viability and stats, but overall their abilities and card sets help set themselves apart from one another. Each character has a unique playstyle, with Hunter having the most flexibility of all, custom to your light vs. dark alignment, and choice of priorities between efficient damage output vs. protection of your allies. Here are the Midnight Suns characters, and their corresponding ranks:

C-Rank — Viable in Limited Situations

Image: Firaxis Games

C-Rank Midnight Suns characters and our choices for them are to be taken with a grain of salt. While their playstyle might be easily latched onto by some players, their move sets and abilities just aren’t as applicable or reliable in many cases, with the below characters belonging to this tier:

Scarlet Witch

Blade

Wolverine

These three characters are all admittedly fun to use. Wolverine and Blade have quick striking attacks allowing chained hits, but relatively low damage output that doesn’t drastically improve later on. They’re all great for defeating hordes of 1-hit minions, and if you surround Scarlet Witch with these enemies, with any having Marked status, you’ll KO them all with a nice tidy card refund. But they all require either setup or significant support, with low potential to solo enemies reliably. Scarlet Witch even has some cards that take disappointingly long to fulfill their greater potential without some upgrades.

B-Rank — Reasonably Strong but Need Support

Image: Firaxis Games

B-Rank characters feature some very fun but potentially unreliable characters. If given the right team builds, these heroes can truly shine, but they have issues that can sometimes be hard to overlook. The following characters fall into this tier:

Nico Minoru

Doctor Strange

Spider-Man

These choices might be more controversial aside from Nico. Nico unfortunately has abilities tied to RNG, and as a support/offensive hybrid whose attacks like Witchstorm and Witchfire are powerful yet tricky to turn to your advantage. Her Blood Magic can come in handy, but Roulette just makes you too dependent on the redraw for better additional effects.

Doctor Strange has some great abilities, along with cards allowing you to recycle your attacks while gaining heroism, and Spider-Man, while deadly against multiple opponents, is not as hardy and needs protection fairly often, although, with Opportunism and other cards, he can turn the map and its hazards into instruments of mayhem against his enemies. None of these characters are strictly bad per se, but will not be seen soloing anybody any time soon.

A-Rank — Strong, Vital Allies

Image: Firaxis Games

Any A-Rank characters in Midnight Suns are reasonable choices for almost any outing. They’re reliably able to either tank hits or dish out some major pain, or both in some cases. The following characters belong in A-Rank:

Captain America

Iron Man

Hulk

Captain America can consistently replenish his defenses, hit a wide variety of targets, and taunt them to tank hits while other, less hardy characters are put at lower risk. Iron Man has a fantastic mechanic allowing redraws to enhance his cards, often making them superior even in the early parts of the game.

Hulk, while recruited extremely late in your initial playthrough, has the fantastic Rage mechanic allowing him to obliterate his enemies at maximum Rage, and consume it for some of the best self-heal in the game. Always Angry is an excellent card in particular for Hulk, boosting his maximum Rage, and healing massive amounts of HP for each Rage point accumulated. The only thing standing in the way of some players getting to use Hulk is potentially what platform they play on, and whether it still has crashing issues. There is certainly no issue adding these characters to your team on missions in Midnight Suns.

S-Rank — Deadly and Verging on Broken

Image: Firaxis Games

The S-Rank heroes of Midnight Suns are reliably able either to completely solo entire batches of opponents per turn, protect their allies while building up powerful offensives on their own, or completely dominate the flow of battle. Their strengths lie in their versatility, and while they can sometimes be glass cannons, they often leave no threats behind to break them. Midnight Suns’ S-Rank heroes are the following:

Hunter

Captain Marvel

Ghost Rider

Magik

Hunter is immediately an obvious choice as you can easily customize them to your exact playstyle thanks to a wide variety of cards accommodating different mechanics. Captain Marvel is obscenely powerful and tanky from the beginning, a better Captain America with the insane Binary ability to set herself apart and enemies ablaze.

Speaking of ablaze, Ghost Rider is the most reckless character of the game, trading HP for massive damage, but also can harvest the souls of his opponents to raise his Max HP. This turns his main drawback into a trivial matter, allowing you to solo enemies with him while continuously raising the ceiling on how much punishment he can take, with access to Lifesteal to mitigate even that. He even has a potential insta-kill mechanic in Hellmouth, but his Judgment and Immolate abilities are nothing to scoff at. Ghost Rider is ultimately just an exceptionally fun character to use.

Magik is possibly the most advanced character to use correctly, your universal setter and control character, able to condense massive hordes of enemies into small clusters. She can then either bring down the pain, or enable finishers like Ghost Rider, or a ruthlessly-placed Bladestorm by Hunter, to unleash havoc. And if you’re in a pinch, she can use Darkchylde, making her into one of the best tanks in the game for a turn and soaking up the enemies’ impotent rage and futile attacks.

Ultimately, these are meant to be recommendations based on assessments of each character and what they bring to the table, as well as their efficiency in using their skills. Some players might experience things differently from others, but in general, this is a reasonable placement of each hero in Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns released on December 2, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A port for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be released at a later date.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022