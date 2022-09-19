Pokemon GO Aron Spotlight Hour: How To Catch & Can It Be Shiny?

In the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll get an extra chance once per week to get your hands on plenty of wonderful Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour events that take place every Tuesday. If you’re looking to add an excellent Steel-type to your team, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to do just that, as Aron gets their time to shine!

If you’re wondering what you’ll need to do to get your hands on plenty of them, alongside all of the bonuses that the Spotlight Hour brings, you’ve come to the right spot! Let’s dive right in and find out when you’ll be able to find them popping up everywhere if you’ll have a chance to find a shiny Aron in the wild, and what they have for Perfect IV Stats!

Pokemon GO Aron Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

When roaming around on September 20, from 6:00pm – 7:00pm, you’ll be able to find an increased number of Aron in the wild. During this hour timeframe, you’ll have plenty of chances to get your hands on as many as you could need, as long as you’ve got the Pokeballs and the storage space to make it happen! You still have some time to get your Pokemon in Gyms to earn some extra coins before the event!

If you’re looking to power up your new catch as quickly as possible, you’ll be able to do just that, as you’ll receive x2 Catch Candy throughout this event, and this does also apply to any Pokemon caught during Spotlight Hour, not just Aron.

Can Aron Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new Shiny Pokemon to add to your team, you’ll be glad to know that you can, in fact, find a Shiny Aron in the wild during the Spotlight Hour. You’ll be able to recognize it quickly, due to the red eyes that it will possess, rather than its standard blue eyes. While they may not offer any competitive benefits, finding your favorite Pokemon in the wild with a new color is always fun!

If you’ve never found a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll find that they can range from completely new color schemes, to not very noticeable differences. No matter, you’ll be able to find them with other visual notifications, from a flash of stars before the encounter begins, to an icon next to their name to show that they are shiny.

Aron Perfect IV Stats

While Aron may already be an excellent Pokemon, you’ll want to do whatever it takes to get your hands on one with great IV stats, so you’ll be able to utilize its Mega Evolution in any battle. No matter which variant you have, Aron and its evolutions can prove to be valuable to have on your team, and its stellar looks help you keep your team looking sharp. Here is everything you need to know about their Perfect IV stats.

Max CP: 1,307

Max HP: 120

Attack: 121

Defense: 141

Stamina: 137

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO! If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section, so you’re always up to date on the newest 5-Star Raids that are happening, the easiest ways to catch elusive new Pokemon, and all of the information you need for upcoming events!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.