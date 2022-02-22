Pokemon Legends Arceus Evolution Guide: How to Evolve All Pokemon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has introduced new forms, evolutions, and just outright new Pokemon in the franchise. As you are going through the game and filling out the Pokedex, you’ll oftentimes find yourself trying to evolve the many species in the game to not only complete it but increase your star rank. Here’s a handy evolution guide to help you in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus evolution guide

Here are all the Pokemon by numerical order from the game’s Pokedex:

001 Rowlet – evolves at level 17 into Dartrix

– evolves at level 17 into Dartrix 002 Dartrix – evolves at level 36 into Hisuian Decidueye

– evolves at level 36 into Hisuian Decidueye 004 Cyndaquil – evolves at level 17 into Quilava

– evolves at level 17 into Quilava 005 Quilava – evolves at level 36 into Hisuian Typhlosion

– evolves at level 36 into Hisuian Typhlosion 007 Oshawott – evolves at level 17 into Dewott

– evolves at level 17 into Dewott 008 Dewott – evolves at level 36 into Samurott

– evolves at level 36 into Samurott 010 Bidoof – evolves at level 15 into Bibarel

– evolves at level 15 into Bibarel 012 Starly – evolves at level 14 into Staravia

– evolves at level 14 into Staravia 013 Staravia – evolves at level 34 into Staraptor

– evolves at level 34 into Staraptor 015 Shinx – evolves at level 15 into Luxio

– evolves at level 15 into Luxio 016 Luxio – evolves at level 30 into Luxray

– evolves at level 30 into Luxray 018 Wurmple – evolves at level 7 into Cascoon or Silcoon

– evolves at level 7 into Cascoon or Silcoon 019 Silcoon – evolves at level 10 into Beautifly

– evolves at level 10 into Beautifly 021 Cascoon – evolves at level 10 into Dustox

– evolves at level 10 into Dustox 023 Ponyta – evolves at level 40 into Rapidash

– evolves at level 40 into Rapidash 025 Eevee – multiple methods Evolves into Vaporeon by using a Water Stone Evolves into Jolteon by using a Thunder Stone Evolves into Flareon by using a Fire Stone Evolves into Espeon by raising Eevee’s happiness during the day Evolves into Umbreon by raising Eevee’s happiness during the night Evolves into Leafeon by using a Leaf Stone Evolves into Glaceon by using an Ice Stone Evolves into Sylveon by leveling Eevee up with a Fairy-type move

– multiple methods 034 Zubat – evolves at level 22 into Golbat

– evolves at level 22 into Golbat 035 Golbat – evolves by increasing happiness into Crobat

– evolves by increasing happiness into Crobat 037 Drifloon – evolves at level 28 into Drifblim

– evolves at level 28 into Drifblim 039 Kricketot – evolves at level 10 into Kricketune

– evolves at level 10 into Kricketune 041 Buizel – evolves at level 26 into Floatzel

– evolves at level 26 into Floatzel 043 Burmy – multiple methods Evolves into Womadam at level 20 if Burmy is female Evolves into Mothim at level 20 if Burmy is male

– multiple methods 046 Geodude – evolves at level 25 into Graveler

– evolves at level 25 into Graveler 047 Graveler – evolves into Golem by trading or using a Linking Cord

– evolves into Golem by trading or using a Linking Cord 049 Stantler – evolves by using Agile-Style Psyshield Bash 20 times into Wyrdreer

– evolves by using Agile-Style Psyshield Bash 20 times into Wyrdreer 051 Munchlax – level up with high happiness into Snorlax

– level up with high happiness into Snorlax 053 Paras – evolves at level 24 into Parasect

– evolves at level 24 into Parasect 055 Pichu – evolves while leveling happiness into Pikachu

– evolves while leveling happiness into Pikachu 056 Pikachu – evolves into Raichu by using a Thunder Stone

– evolves into Raichu by using a Thunder Stone 058 Abra – evolves at level 24 into Kadabra

– evolves at level 24 into Kadabra 059 Kadabra – evolves into Alakazam via trading or by using a Linking Cord

– evolves into Alakazam via trading or by using a Linking Cord 061 Chimchar – evolves at level 14 into Monferno

– evolves at level 14 into Monferno 062 Monferno – evolves at level 36 into Infernape

– evolves at level 36 into Infernape 064 Buneary – evolves by leveling up with high happiness into Lopunny

– evolves by leveling up with high happiness into Lopunny 066 Cherubi – evolves at level 25 into Cherrim

– evolves at level 25 into Cherrim 068 Psyduck – evolves at level 33 into Golduck

– evolves at level 33 into Golduck 070 Combee – evolves at level 21 into Vespiquen if Combee is a female

– evolves at level 21 into Vespiquen if Combee is a female 072 Scyther – multiple methods Evolves by using Metal Coat into Scizor Evolves by using Black Augurite into Kleavor

– multiple methods 076 Mime Jr . – evolves by leveling with the move Mimic into Mr. Mime

. – evolves by leveling with the move Mimic into Mr. Mime 078 Aipom – evolves by leveling with the move Double Hit into Ambipom

– evolves by leveling with the move Double Hit into Ambipom 080 Magikarp – evolves at level 20 into Gyarados

– evolves at level 20 into Gyarados 082 Shellos – evolves at level 30 into Gastrodon

– evolves at level 30 into Gastrodon 084 Qwilfish – evolves by using Strong-Style Barb Barrage 20 times into Overqwil

– evolves by using Strong-Style Barb Barrage 20 times into Overqwil 086 Happiny – evolves by using an Oval Stone into Chansey

– evolves by using an Oval Stone into Chansey 087 Chansey – evolves by leveling with max happiness into Blissey

– evolves by leveling with max happiness into Blissey 089 Budew – evolves by leveling with max happiness during the day into Roselia

– evolves by leveling with max happiness during the day into Roselia 090 Roselia – evolves by using a Shiny Stone into Roserade

– evolves by using a Shiny Stone into Roserade 093 Petilil – evolves by using a Sun Stone into Lilligant

– evolves by using a Sun Stone into Lilligant 095 – Tangela – evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Tangrowth

– evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Tangrowth 097 Barboach – evolves at level 30 into Whiscash

– evolves at level 30 into Whiscash 099 Croagunk – evolves at level 37 into Toxicroak

– evolves at level 37 into Toxicroak 101 Ralts – evolves at level 20 into Kirlia

– evolves at level 20 into Kirlia 102 Kirlia – multiple methods Evolves at level 30 into Gardevoir Evolves by using a Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia into Gallade

– multiple methods 105 Yanma – evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Yanmega

– evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Yanmega 107 Hippopotas – evolves at level 34 into Hippowdon

– evolves at level 34 into Hippowdon 110 Stunky – evolves at level 34 into Skuntank

– evolves at level 34 into Skuntank 112 Teddiursa – evolves at level 30 into Ursaring

– evolves at level 30 into Ursaring 113 Ursaring – evolves by using a Peat Block during a full moon into Ursaluna

– evolves by using a Peat Block during a full moon into Ursaluna 115 Goomy – evolves at level 40 into Sliggoo

– evolves at level 40 into Sliggoo 116 Sliggoo – evolves at level 50 while it’s raining into Goodra

– evolves at level 50 while it’s raining into Goodra 118 Onix – evolves by using a Steel Coat into Steelix

– evolves by using a Steel Coat into Steelix 120 Rhyhorn – evolves at level 42 into Rhydon

– evolves at level 42 into Rhydon 121 Rhydon – evolves by using a Protector into Rhyperior

– evolves by using a Protector into Rhyperior 123 Bonsly – evolves by leveling up with Mimic into Sudowoodo

– evolves by leveling up with Mimic into Sudowoodo 125 Lickitung – evolves by leveling up with Roll Out into Lickilicky

– evolves by leveling up with Roll Out into Lickilicky 127 Togepi – evolves by leveling with max happiness into Togetic

– evolves by leveling with max happiness into Togetic 128 Togetic – evolves by using a Shiny Stone into Togekiss

– evolves by using a Shiny Stone into Togekiss 130 Turtwig – evolves at level 18 into Grotle

– evolves at level 18 into Grotle 131 Grotle – evolves at level 32 into Torterra

– evolves at level 32 into Torterra 133 Porygon – evolves by using an Upgrade into Porygon2

– evolves by using an Upgrade into Porygon2 134 Porygon2 – evolves by using a Dubious Disc into Porygon-Z

– evolves by using a Dubious Disc into Porygon-Z 136 Gastly – evolves at level 25 into Haunter

– evolves at level 25 into Haunter 137 Haunter – evolves by trading or using a Linking Cord into Gengar

– evolves by trading or using a Linking Cord into Gengar 140 Murkrow – evolves by using a Dusk Stone into Honchkrow

– evolves by using a Dusk Stone into Honchkrow 143 Spheal – evolves at level 32 into Sealeo

– evolves at level 32 into Sealeo 144 Sealeo – evolves at level 44 into Walrein

– evolves at level 44 into Walrein 146 Remoraid – evolves at level 25 into Octillery

– evolves at level 25 into Octillery 148 Skorupi – evolves at level 40 into Drapion

– evolves at level 40 into Drapion 150 Hisuian Growlithe – evolves by using a Firestone into Hisuian Arcanine

– evolves by using a Firestone into Hisuian Arcanine 152 Glameow – evolves at level 38 into Purugly

– evolves at level 38 into Purugly 154 Machop – evolves at level 28 into Machoke

– evolves at level 28 into Machoke 155 Machoke – evolves by trading or using a Linking Cord into Machamp

– evolves by trading or using a Linking Cord into Machamp 158 Duskull – evolves at level 37 into Dusclops

– evolves at level 37 into Dusclops 159 Dusclops – evolves by using a Reaper Cloth into Dusknoir

– evolves by using a Reaper Cloth into Dusknoir 161 Piplup – evolves at level 16 into Prinplup

– evolves at level 16 into Prinplup 162 Prinplup – evolves at level 36 into Empoleon

– evolves at level 36 into Empoleon 164 Mantyke – evolves by leveling up with a Remoraid in your party into a Mantine

– evolves by leveling up with a Remoraid in your party into a Mantine 166 Basculin – evolves by taking 294 HP damage from recoil into Basculegion

– evolves by taking 294 HP damage from recoil into Basculegion 168 Vulpix – evolves by using a Fire Stone into Nintetales

– evolves by using a Fire Stone into Nintetales 170 Tentacool – evolves at level 30 into Tentacruel

– evolves at level 30 into Tentacruel 172 Finneon – evolves at level 31 into Lumineon

– evolves at level 31 into Lumineon 174 Magby – evolves at level 30 into Magmar

– evolves at level 30 into Magmar 175 Magmar – evolves by using a Magmarizer into Magmortar

– evolves by using a Magmarizer into Magmortar 177 Magnemite – evolves at level 30 into Magneton

– evolves at level 30 into Magneton 178 Magneton – evolves by using a Thunder Stone into Magnezone

– evolves by using a Thunder Stone into Magnezone 180 Bronzor – evolves at level 33 into Bronzong

– evolves at level 33 into Bronzong 182 Elekid – evolves at level 30 into Electabuzz

– evolves at level 30 into Electabuzz 183 Electabuzz – evolves by using an Electirizer into Electivire

– evolves by using an Electirizer into Electivire 185 Gligar – evolves by using a Razor Fang into a Gliscor

– evolves by using a Razor Fang into a Gliscor 187 Gible – evolves at level 24 into Gabite

– evolves at level 24 into Gabite 188 Gabite – evolves at level 48 into Garchomp

– evolves at level 48 into Garchomp 190 Nosepass – evolves by leveling up Nosepass at Coronet Highlands

– evolves by leveling up Nosepass at Coronet Highlands 192 Hisuian Voltorb – evolves by using a Leaf Stone into Hisuian Electrode

– evolves by using a Leaf Stone into Hisuian Electrode 195 Chingling – evolves by leveling up with max happiness at night into Chimeco

– evolves by leveling up with max happiness at night into Chimeco 197 Misdreavus – evolves by using a Dusk Stone into Mismagius

– evolves by using a Dusk Stone into Mismagius 199 Cleffa – evolves by leveling up with max happiness into Clefairy

– evolves by leveling up with max happiness into Clefairy 200 Clefairy – evolves by using a Moon Stone into Clefable

– evolves by using a Moon Stone into Clefable 202 Sneasel – multiple methods (Dark/Ice) Evolves by using a Razor Claw at night into Weavile (Hisuian, Poison/Fighting) Evolves by using a Razor Claw in the day into Sneasler

– multiple methods 205 Snorunt – multiple methods Evolves at level 42 into Glalie Evolves by using a Dawn Stone on a female Snorant into Froslass

– multiple methods 208 Cranidos – evolves at level 30 into Rampardos

– evolves at level 30 into Rampardos 210 Shieldon – evolves at level 30 into Bastiodon

– evolves at level 30 into Bastiodon 212 Swinub – evolves at level 33 into Piloswine

– evolves at level 33 into Piloswine 213 Piloswine – evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Mamoswine

– evolves by leveling with Ancient Power into Mamoswine 215 Bergmite – evolves at level 37 into Avalugg

– evolves at level 37 into Avalugg 217 Snover – evolves at level 40 into Abomasnow

– evolves at level 40 into Abomasnow 219 Hisuian Zorua – evolves at level 30 into Hisuian Zoroark

– evolves at level 30 into Hisuian Zoroark 221 Hisuian Rufflet – evolves at level 54 into Hisuian Braviary

– evolves at level 54 into Hisuian Braviary 223 Riolu – evolves by leveling up with max happiness during the day into Lucario

These are all the Pokemon that can evolve in Legends: Arceus evolution guide. Many of them will be evolved by leveling, while others require evolution items which you can find by clicking here. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.