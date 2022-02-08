Among the many Pokémon players can add to their roster in Pokémon Legends Arceus, Mr. Mime is, without a shadow of a doubt, a fan favorite. But how can you evolve your Mime Jr. into a Mr. Mime in Pokémon Legends Arceus? To help you add a Mr. Mine to your squad as fast as possible and complete the game’s new Hisui Pokédex, here’s how to evolve your Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime, as well as where to find a Mr. Mime in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After catching a Mime Jr, which you can do by going to the Obsidian Fieldlands, more specifically to either Horseshoe Plains, located north of Worn Bridge, or Sandgem Flats, located south of Lake Verity, you can evolve them into a Mr. Mime by manually triggering their evolution after teaching them the Mimic move. Mime Jr. will be able to learn the move after reaching level 25.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to evolve your Mime Jr. in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Raise your Mime Jr. to level 25, if needed.

Teach them the Mimic Move.

Manually trigger the evolution from your satchel.

For those looking to add a Mr. Mime to their squad as fast as possible, you can also find the Pokémon on both Horseshoe Plains and Sandgem Flats.

Now that you know how to evolve your Mime Jr. into a Mr. Mime, don’t forget to check out how to evolve Petilil into a Lilligant, Stantler into Wyrdeer, and Nosepass into Probopass, as well as where to catch Lucario, Shaymin, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.