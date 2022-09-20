The Best Crafted Weapons in Destiny 2 for PVE and PVP, Ranked

With The Witch Queen expansion, Destiny 2 introduced weapon crafting which has begun to drastically change which weapons are better than others. With crafted weapons, you now get to pick the God Roll perks yourself, God Roll perks that have enhanced versions. With this in mind, all that is required is to find Deepsight, otherwise known as red border, weapons, level them up, and repeat that three to five times to unlock them in crafting.

But what Deepsight weapons are the best to grind for? For that question, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best crafted weapons for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

The Best PvP Crafted Weapons in Destiny 2

Since every single weapon type is craftable in Destiny 2, there are a lot of great choices when it comes to picking the best crafted weapon for PvP. One of the best and still easily accessible craftable weapons for PvP is the Austringer hand cannon. The two other must-have PvP craftable weapons are the Likely Suspect fusion rifle and the Beloved sniper.

Austringer

Austringer not only looks great but is also one of the best—if not the best—hand cannon to use in PvP. Oh, and it’s craftable. With Enhanced Rangefinder and Enhanced Snapshot Sights, Austringer is unbeatable. Slap on a Corkscrew Rifling barrel and High-Caliber Rounds and you’ve got yourself a hand cannon.

You can easily begin farming Deepsight Austringers by playing Nightmare Containment and paying 500 Vestiges of Dread at the end. You can also open Opulent Chests with Opulent Keys you find on the Leviathan to find a Deepsight Austringer. Lastly, you can focus an Austringer at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M.

Beloved

Beloved has become the most beloved sniper in Destiny 2, especially when talking about the best craftable weapons for PvP. To maximize your Beloved PvP God Roll, make sure to equip Smallbore and High-Caliber Rounds. For the perks, you can’t go wrong with Enhanced Snapshot Sights or Enhanced Firmly Planted and Enhanced Moving Target or Enhanced Quickdraw.

The Beloved weapon pattern is easily unlocked in the same way as Austringer. Since both of these exceptional weapons rereleased in Season of the Haunted, you’ll easily get the Deepsight Beloveds you need by grinding Nightmare Containment, opening Opulent Chests, and focusing umbrals at the Crown of Sorrow.

Likely Suspect

If you find yourself dying a lot to Likely Suspect in PvP, that’s because Likely Suspect is one of the best craftable PvP guns in the game. For the Likely Suspect PvP God Roll, use Smallbore and Particle Repeater for a big boost to the overall stability. Enhanced Firmly Planted or Enhanced Perpetual Motion are the best first perks to decide between depending on your playstyle and finish it off with Enhanced Adagio.

The fastest and easiest way to unlock the Likely Suspect pattern is to complete the Trust Goes Both Ways quest from The Witch Queen story. If you have done that, you’ve unlocked the ability to craft Likely Suspect.

The Best PvE Crafted Weapons in Destiny 2

While PvP is fun, some players prefer completing dungeons and raids in Destiny 2. Some raids, like King’s Fall, are extremely difficult and require the best guns the game has to offer. Luckily, you can craft some of the best PvE weapons. So far, the best crafted weapons for PvE are Taipan-4FR, Submission, and Forbearance.

Taipan-4FR

Taipan-4FR is new in Season of Plunder and is quickly becoming the best linear fusion rifle on the market. Once you have access to craft it, the Taipan-4FR PvE God Roll is a must-have in raids and even Expeditions. Start with the Fluted Barrel and Liquid Coils and then equip Enhanced Triple Tap and Enhanced Firing Line. Thank me later.

The best part about Taipan-4FR is that unlocking its pattern is very easy. All you need to do is head to The Enclave, accessible through the Savathun’s Throne World map view, and interact with the Relic Conduit vendor next to the crafting station. You’ll receive a quest for the Ammit AR2, which is a great auto rifle to have, and then you’ll get a quest for the Taipan-4FR.

Completing these quests will grant you unlocked versions of both weapons. All you need to do now is get them to level 20 to equip the best Enhanced perks.

Submission

Submission is a kinetic submachine gun that has a lightweight frame and fires 900 rounds per minute. It is absolutely insane and can be even better with the right crafted PvE God Roll. Corkscrew Rifling and Tactical Mag are the best options when crafting Submission. From there, Enhanced Subsistence partially reloads your magazine when defeating targets and Enhanced Frenzy increases Submission’s damage, handling, and reload speed while in combat for more than 5.5 seconds.

The only way to get Submission is by running the Witch Queen raid called Vow of the Disciple. You can get it from chests in the Raid and through random drops. After completing five different red border Deepsight Submissions, you will have unlocked the ability to craft the weapon.

Forbearance

Last, but not least, we have Forbearance. Forbearance is quite simply the best Arc energy grenade launcher in Destiny 2 right now, which pairs nicely with the new Arc 3.0 builds. Start with Volatile Launch and High-Velocity Rounds to get the most out of each blast. Next, Enhanced Unrelenting and Enhanced Chain Reaction will make you the master of the battlefield.

Forbearance is unlocked exactly like Submission. Complete Vow of the Disciple and look for all of the secret chests during the run to get as many Deepsight Forbearances as you can.

And those are the best craftable weapons for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for more Destiny 2 content, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2022