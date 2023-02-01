The Best Yaoyao Support Build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, Weapons, and More

The first Dendro healer to arrive in Genshin Impact, as well as one of the game’s most highly anticipated characters, Yaoyao instantly became a fan-favorite thanks to both her personality and truly unique set. But what is the best build for support Yaoyao? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s a Yaoyao support build sure to up your damage and keep your team alive throughout any danger you may face in Genshin Impact.

The Best Yaoyao Support Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts

Given that Yaoyao’s healing scales of her HP, as well as the fact that she is at her best when working as a main healer (Elemental Burst)/enabler (Buest/Skill) on either Aggravate or Spread teams, the best artifacts for Yaoyao would be either a 4-piece Deepwood Memories, for Spread or Nilou focused teams, or a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith for Aggravate focused teams. The reason for that lies in that way that Depwood will allow your Dendro DPS to make use of more beneficial sets, all while still offering them the always-welcome DMG Bosst, while Tenacity will both increase Yaoyao’s healing and offer its always handy and efficient team-focused ATK% buff.

If you wish to simply maximize healing, using a set featuring a 2-piece Maiden Beloved + 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam is a sure hit.

You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below, no matter your artifacts of choice:

Flower of Life: HP%

Plume of Death: ATK%

Sands of Eon: ER%

Goblet of Eonothem: Healing Bonus

Circlet of Logos: HP% / Healing Bonus

It’s also important to point out that once her C1 is unlocked, Yaoyao also becomes able to buff your Dendro DMG by 15% through the use of both her Burst and Skill, thus making her a great pick for those who did not pull or did not managed to get Nahida during her featured banner.

Best Yaoyao Build: The Best Weapons for Support Yaoyao

Given that 5-star weapons are not recommended for non-damage oriented supporting units, given their availability, as well as the fact Yaoyao needs HP in order to maximize her healing and Energy Recharge in order to increase the availability of her Elemental Burst, the best polearms for her should feature an ER substat, with the 4-star Favonius Lance being our main choice. Either a fully refined Moonpiercer or the Prototype Starglitter can also work well for her.

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

Given that you will need to actively make use of both her Elemental Skill and Burst, we recommend that you level both of them together.

The Best Teams for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

As we mentioned above, given her ability to heal efficiently, as well as to enable Dendro reactions, Yaoyao is a great fit for teams featuring either one main DPS, such as Alhaitham or Nilou, or multiple sub-DPS capable of making use of Dendro reactions, like the Raiden Shgoun, Yae Miko, and Yelan. You can check out a few teams sure to bring the best out of Yaoyao below:

Raiden Shogun + Nahida + YaoYao + Yelan/Ayato

Alhaitham + Yaoyao + Fischl + Raiden Shogun

Nilou + Yaoyao + Nahida + Yelan/Xingqiu/Kokomi

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023