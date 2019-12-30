Warframe – Railjack Guides Hub

Like The Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna before it, Empyrean is a massive update – one where Tenno are finally able to take to the stars with massive warships of their own: the indomitable Railjack. These guides will help you figure out the difference between your Avionics and your wreckage, and give you the edge needed to conquer this brave new frontier.

Below you will find guides that cover all the major features for your Railjack, written to get you up to speed quick without causing confusion. That said, twitch.tv/mrguilty1’s excellent write-up on Steam goes deep, deeeeep into the weeds, and I used his findings to cross-check my own (“trust, but verify,” and I trust that I can be an idiot at times).

That said, I will be adding guides to this hub over the next few days, so keep an eye here for future updates (it’s been a busy holiday season, what can I say). I have them listed between “Completed” and “Upcoming” below. Now, on to what matters:

Completed Guides

Components Guide

Armaments Guide

Wreckage Guide

Avionics Guide

Intrinsics Guide

Tactical Menu Guide

Customization Guide

Upcoming Guides

Beginners’ Guide

Docking Bay Guide

Crewships Guide

Materials Guide

Dirac Guide

Boarding Guide

Forge Guide

Slingshot Guide

Piloting Guide

Repairs and Omni Guide

Damage Types Guide

- This article was updated on:January 2nd, 2020