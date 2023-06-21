Warzone DMZ Substantial Findings Mission: Where to Find the Submarine in Hafid Port and Ashika Island Waterways

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete the Substantial Findings mission in Warzone 2 DMZ you need to find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop, find a submarine at Hafid Port, exfil successfully, and find the submarine at Ashika Island Waterways. It’s a challenging mission that demands a lot, but here is exactly how to complete Substantial Findings in DMZ.

Where to Find Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in DMZ

Your first objective in completing the Substantial Findings DMZ mission is to find the two tracking devices in the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop.

We have a comprehensive guide on where to find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop, but for your convenience, the location is in the image above.

I recommend climbing up to the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop from the south side as it has fewer enemies. After climbing some stairs, look for a wooden ladder. Climb up it and you’ll see the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop directly ahead.

Where to Find the Submarine in Hafid Port in DMZ

With the tracking devices in your backpack, you now need to safely travel to Hafid Port. This is easier said than done — I recommend hopping into an armored vehicle and driving straight to Hafid Port. I did that with no problems.

Once you’re at Hafid Port, you’ll find the submarine inside the large warehouse on the north side. Walk in through the opening with a white truck blocking part of it and climb up the submarine.

Once you’re on top of the submarine, you’ll see a “place tracking device” prompt near the submarine window.

After doing that, you need to exfil as soon as possible. That, or you can stay and try to finish some other missions like the Unknown Shipping mission.

Where to Find the Town Center Dead Drop in DMZ

With the Al Mazrah section done, you now need to find the tracking device in the Town Center Dead Drop on Ashika Island.

You can use our guide to quickly and effectively find the Town Center Dead Drop, but to make things easier, use the image above to find the exact location.

Where to Find the Submarine in Ashika Island Waterways in DMZ

With the second tracking device in hand, you now need to find the submarine in the Ashika Island Waterways.

The easiest way to get to the Ashika Island Waterways submarine is to enter the cave system through the cave entrance south of Tsuki Castle. This cave entrance is found to the northwest of Port Ashika on the hill.

Once inside the cave, go right and descend down the rope. Turn the corner and you’ll see the submarine — but this area is heavily guarded. You can take your time and camp inside the cave, taking out one heavily armored guard at a time or you can rush onto the submarine and plant the tracking device near the window, in the same location as the Hafid Port one. The choice is yours.

Once you’ve placed the two tracking devices, you’ll finally have completed the Substantial Findings mission in DMZ. It’s a long mission that you can be proud to have completed. Now, you can move on to finding the Houseboat key location.

