Best Base Locations in Sons of the Forest Listed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After learning what the best beginner bases are in Sons of the Forest, you’ll want to know what the best base locations are. To be set up for success in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to make roots in an area that is well suited for survival.

Best Base Locations in Sons of the Forest Ranked Worst to Best

There are three things you’ll want to look for when scouting out where to put your base in Sons of the Forest. And while you can move your base and shelter, if you’ve put in a lot of work, it will be hard to move.

Related: How to Build a Roof in Sons of the Forest

The three things you’ll want to look for are how close food is, how close cannibals are, and how close resources are. With that in mind, here are the three best base locations in Sons of the Forest.

The River Base

The river base in Sons of the Forest is located southeast of the beach you start at. There are many rivers in this area, but the best place to make your river base is in the location marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The reason why river bases are good is because you’ll have access to water and food. Lots of berries and animals come to the river, especially the river location marked above.

Another great thing about the river base is that you’ll only need to worry about attacks coming from one direction. Since none of the cannibals are water-based, you’re safe by the riverside.

The last great thing about the river base is that there is an entire forest full of logs you can use for making stuff. The question is, do trees regrow?

The Beach Base

The beach base is the second-best base and is located northeast of where you start the game. While the beach you start the game is an okay location for a base, the beach identified below is bigger, has more resources, and is more secure.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This beach has a lot of beach. This is good in many ways. One, you can see attackers coming from a long way away since there aren’t any trees to hide them.

Two, there is plenty of food to be found near the beach shore itself. Of course, there is water, but you’ll likely need to make a rain catcher.

While the logs you’ll need for constructing your base are further away, the perks of protection and food make the beach base a really safe and welcoming spot. Welcome to paradise!

The Island Base

The best base location in Sons of the Forest is the island base. There are only a handful of islands in Sons of the Forest and the best one is found in the middle of the lake located directly northeast of where you start. Use the image below as your guide and be sure to follow the river that leads to the ocean where you spawn up northeast to get to it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What makes the island base the best base is that you’ll have lots of protection from enemies. Cannibals usually don’t like to swim so, unlike the beach and the river bases, the island base gives you maximum protection from evildoers.

The second reason the island base is the best base is because there is a lot of food and water nearby. While you’ll have to travel a bit further to get to it, the protection you get with the island is worth it.

The only downside to the island is that you are constricted to a smaller lot of land to build your base. Also, getting materials to build your base will take a bit more effort, but that’s why you have Kelvin.

The pros definitely outweigh the cons when it comes to the island base, but what do you think? We think that these are the best base locations in Sons of the Forest, but where have you settled down? Hopefully somewhere good if you want to survive the winter.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023