5 best iPad games to play (November 2022)

No matter if you’ve been using an iPad since its inception, or if you’ve adopted one into your life recently, there are a plethora of exciting games and experiences that gamers can partake in while on the road or at home. Gone are the days of simple titles like Doodle Jump, with simple controls and a one-track gimmick. Nowadays, gamers can find fully fleshed-out titles available on their mobile devices.

But, players wading through the muck may have a hard time finding the best titles to lose themselves in. While there may be some titles that are still out there to waste your time, these five amazing titles will have you coming back for more any time you’re around your tablet. With some titles even allowing controller support with your home console controllers, you’ll be able to find some of the best on-the-go gaming with these excellent choices!

Best iPad Games For All Gamers

No matter your skill level or comfort with games, there are plenty of different titles available on the App Store. Finding something that jives with you could take some time, but following along with these choices may help you find exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Partaking on a noble quest to save your Kingdom from other cookies with ill intent, players will need to help Gingerbrave rebuild their kingdom. Alongside this city-builder aspect, gamers will also be able to partake in epic quests, join up with other players in Guilds, and so much more. With fairly consistent updates, there is always something new to look forward to each time you log in. Just make sure that you’re finding the best toppings for your favorite cookies!

While its icon may not exactly scream at you, it’s something that you’ll remember. This text-based life simulation title will take you on either the most exciting life possible, or the most mundane. The best part of it is that you’re in control of where it heads. With plenty of weekly challenges to keep you occupied, players will find it hard to peel themselves away from this extremely addicting title. There are even times when it may collaborate with popular media to increase the odds of some crazy events happening.

For gamers that are looking for something a bit more intense than or previous choices, Call of Duty Mobile should be one of the first titles that you download onto your shiny new iPad of choice. With plenty of weapons to choose from, and many different modes to play, gamers that don’t want to shell out $70 a year to play the latest title in the franchise will find more than enough to keep them occupied with this title. Plus, having some insane crossovers can help you decide to download it even faster.

It’s hard to classify what Roblox is. As this isn’t a game, per se, but rather an experience, Roblox harnesses many different titles on its platform. From high-flying adventures such as Blox Fruits to the adorable cafe manager My Hello Kitty Cafe, there is bound to be something on here for anyone. Plus, with the variety of experiences available, fans of First Person Shooters and even some in-depth RPG titles will find something to sink countless hours into. Best of all, just about everything in Roblox is free to play!

For gamers looking to find the ultimate free-to-play title available on their new iPad, look no further than Genshin Impact. While gamers can indulge in some microtransactions in this title, you’ll be able to play at no cost to you. Alongside full controller support on iOS devices, you’ll be able to take a full-fledged action RPG with you anywhere you go. With new areas and characters being added regularly, content continues to overflow out of this polished title. Just make sure you have a way to stay connected to the internet, as you will not be able to play without it.

There are plenty of amazing titles to lose time into on the iPad, and even on the Apple Watch. However, giving these games a try before downloading anything else could give players a chance to learn more about their gaming tastes, and continue to pad out their library with plenty of other amazing titles along the way.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022