Best Mods for Stray

While Stray may be one of the biggest breakout hits of the year, there are a few things about the game that may come across as imperfect, especially for players looking for a bit of customization for their feline hero. If you’re playing on PC, however, you’ll have a chance to tweak things to your exact specifications, allowing you to get even more in-depth with graphics modification, and customization options for your new favorite hero.

Let’s dive in and look at some of the best mods available for Stray, and what you can expect as you install them. Here are our top 10 favorites that you can use to enhance your game even further than ever before.

Top 10 Best Stray Mods for PC

While most of these may be cosmetics for your cat, you’ll also find a few other features that make the game look even better than ever, so let’s find out what is in store for us!

If you’re playing Stray on PC, you’ll only have the option to see your controls in the standard Xbox button format. This mod allows you to see your native PlayStation buttons, so you’ll be able to play through without having to question if you’re hitting the right button at any time. It also reflects in-game, so you’ll know exactly what button to hit when you need to. A weird oversight not to include them in the first place, but with this easy-to-install mod, you’ll be back in business quickly.

The first customization mod on our list is a rather simple one. Just a small cat, with a small hat, but featuring tons of personality. You’ll be able to don this stylish leather cap as you make your way through this wild cyberpunk city, and be the most fashionable kitty on these streets. Well, since you are the only cat in this city, it isn’t hard to do, but you’ll feel strapping as you make your way around. This mod also works with any of the other mods, including new fur, so you can completely change the look of your feline to your liking.

Helping to solidify the experience even further, this mod may be something that someone playing through a second time would love to have. You’ll no longer see the A or Y contextual buttons, rather, you’ll just see a small dot that shows that something is available. It helps blend the world a bit more and helps everything feel more cohesive than ever. Removing some of the visual clutter never hurts anyone, unless you’re playing through the game for the first time and may not know what everything does just yet.

If you’re looking for another cute, but kind of useless mod, the Glasses mod for your feline friend is an adorable addition to any gamer’s version of Stray. Making your kitty friend look even more sophisticated than ever, you’ll be able to keep these stylish shades on as you work through the city. With the number of times, you’re accessing computers in the game, you may want to make sure that these are blue-lighting friendly. Pair it with the newsboy cap above, and you’ve got the most intelligent-looking feline around.

If you’re looking for a completely new cat to explore the world with, this is one of the best visual mods in the game. You’ll remove all traces of the Ginger kitty that graces the cover of this game, and replace it with a sleek midnight black cat with the most adorable little white mustache. Beyond the cosmetic appearance, there are no other gameplay modifications, so be ready for the same journey you’ve taken before but in a new pair of paws.

If you’re looking to bring the world of Stray to life even further, you’ll want to give this mod a lookover. You’ll notice the general world is darker, with brilliant lighting effects helping you navigate these dark and dank streets with ease. You’ll find that everything just has a bit more of a realistic tone once you’ve given this mod a try, and while the base game is gorgeous enough as is, you’ll have a hard time switching back to it after giving the Simple Realistic 3D mod a shot.

Since Stray employs a fair amount of stealth, it may not hurt to put on your best Big Boss cosplay and pretend that you’re sneaking through an unreleased spin-off title called Meow-tle Gear Solid. Much like the previous cosmetic mods that are available, you’ll be able to use this with any color of cat that you’d like, so you’ll be able to make your very own lean, mean stealth machine, as you creep through the shadows and hide in boxes. Thankfully, there are no enemy snakes in the game, so you won’t need to worry about much competition.

If you’re a fan of cats, but you like them big and chunky, this may be the perfect mod for you. You’ll notice that your kitty looks a bit bigger than normal, and this is for the fan of all those big chonkers out there. There are many communities of feline lovers out there that like a round kitty, so being able to explore the world with this one may make the experience even more enticing in the long run. Even if you’re looking for something just to make the game a bit funnier, this is the perfect mod.

If you’ve been browsing for your specific cat in these mods, you may not have had a chance to come across them just yet. That’s where this mod comes into play, where you’ll be able to create your custom feline and venture out into the world with them. Changing their fur color, eye color, and more, you’ll be able to make the cat of your dreams, and venture out into the wild world of the unknown. This can make the adventure a bit more personal, especially with your best buddy at your side.

They say two heads are better than one, so why not bring a partner into the fray to help you out with some of the more challenging puzzles in the game? While one of you is going about your business, helping robots in distress, another could be searching for energy drink cans to trade off for sheet music. Or, if you’re looking to get into some feline mayhem, you’ll be able to explore this world together with your favorite friend, so you can experience Stray together, all the way through.

And there we have it, ten of the best mods for Stray! As the game matures, you’ll be able to find even more exciting mods come out, so if you haven’t found a feature or a mod that you’re in love with yet, gamers are on their way to making it happen as we speak!

