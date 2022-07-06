Best Teams for Master League in Pokemon GO (Season 11)

If you’re looking to play with the best of the best in Pokemon GO, you’re going to want to showcase your strongest Pokemon in the Master League. There is no limit here, so you’ll need to be prepared to fight the hardest fights you’ve come across in Pokemon GO, so make sure that you’re properly prepared by checking out our list of the best Pokemon to bring into this league.

You’ll find plenty of powerful Pokemon in the Great League and the Ultra League, but you’ll want to make sure that you’re as ready as possible before you make your way into the Master League. However, if you think you are ready, let’s find out who the best Pokemon to bring into the battle is going to be! Here’s our list of the 15 best Pokemon to bring into your Master League battle!

When you make your way into the Master League, you’ll need to expect some stiff competition, so make sure that you have as many of these Pokemon available, and powered up as possible to make sure that you’ll be able to survive the onslaught that you are about to face. Here are the best Pokemon that you can bring into the Master League!

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Flamethrower Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Giratina (Origin Forme) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Zacian Metal Claw Play Rough Lugia Extrasensory Sky Attack Kyogre Waterfall Surf Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Giratina (Altered Forme) Shadow Claw Dragon Claw Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Melmetal Thunder Shock Thunder Bolt Landorus (Incarnate Forme) Mud Shot Earth Power Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Yvetal Gust Hurricane Landrous (Therian Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Snorlax Lick Hyper Beam

There are some extremely powerful Pokemon on this list, and as you can see, the majority of them are going to be different Legendary Pokemon. You’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to take on some of these teams before you jump into the Master League, although if you can make it through, the rewards that you can earn are excellent.

