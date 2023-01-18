Charcadet Builds: Best Moves for Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the newest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is Charcadet, a fiery humanoid that can be somewhat difficult to find. While it doesn’t have much to offer on its own, its evolutions gained notable popularity both before and after the release of Scarlet and Violet. The striking designs of Armarouge and Ceruledge led to many players being interested in adding them to their teams. Thanks to their good stats and great coverage, both of them manage to stay useful throughout the whole game. Players in love with these Pokémon will want to start creating some great builds with their Charcadet so Armarouge and Ceruledge can be even more powerful in Scarlet and Violet.

The Best Builds for Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As soon as you get Charcadet, you’ll want to train its EVs in a way that benefits your version’s evolution. Armarouge is built for Special Attack while Ceruledge is built for Attack. Players of Scarlet will benefit most from using items like Genius Feathers and Calcium, while players of Violet will benefit more from Muscle Feathers and Protein. You won’t have to worry too much about move choices, as Armarouge and Ceruledge will both have access to all of Charcadet’s attacks, but it should be noted that most moves available before evolution are Special moves. This means that players going for Ceruledge might be at a slight disadvantage when it comes to long-term training…unless you rush to get some Sinistea Chips before it becomes an issue.

Upon evolution, both Armarouge and Ceruledge gain access to an incredible number of moves. Their signature moves are Armor Cannon and Bitter Blade, respectively. The former is extremely strong but lowers the users Defense and Special Defense while the latter is weaker but restores the user’s HP based on how much damage they dealt. Both of these moves are incredibly useful in many situations, and players should consider keeping them on their Pokémon no matter what. Here are some other moves to consider adding to these powerful Fire-types:

Armarouge Best Moves Flamethrower, Expanding Force, Psyshock, Psychic — Powerful moves that match Armarouge’s types without any major drawbacks. Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Aura Sphere, Energy Ball — Decent moves that cover Armarouge’s weaknesses. Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball can handle Ghost-types, Aura Sphere can take out Dark-types, and Energy Ball will handle everything else. Calm Mind, Substitute, Taunt — Useful moves that will boost Armarouge’s stats or reduce the options an opponent can use. Calm Mind is especially helpful due to boosting Armarouge’s already high Special Attack while giving an extra boost to its low Special Defense.

Ceruledge Best Moves Shadow Sneak, Shadow Claw, Flare Blitz — Powerful moves that match Ceruledge’s types. Shadow Sneak will allow Ceruledge to move first in battles and Flare Blitz can be used in tandem with Bitter Blade to recover damage inflicted by recoil. Brick Break, Close Combat, Solar Blade — Powerful moves that cover Ceruledge’s weaknesses. It should be noted that Solar Blade will need an extra turn to power up, so consider pairing it with Sunny Day to avoid that delay. Swords Dance, Iron Defense, Taunt, Substitute — Useful moves that will boost Ceruledge’s stats or reduce the options an opponent can use. Swords Dance will sharply increase Ceruledge’s Attack while Iron Defense will improve its frail defenses.



If you decide to focus more on Armarouge’s defenses or Ceruledge’s speed, you should choose your moves accordingly. The best builds for both of these Pokémon will be builds that focus on their strongest stats, but putting some extra points into other areas can help increase their survivability or unpredictability. Don’t forget to get your hands on hold items to make your build even more effective! Items like Charcoal, Life Orbs, and even Spell Tags can be helpful on both Armarouge and Ceruledge. Plan your builds out from their start as a Charcadet, and you’ll make these Pokémon unstoppable!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023