How to Play Ranked Mode in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is the newest free-to-play brawler from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game is available now through Twitch Drops and will be released as Open Beta this week. Since the full game isn’t released yet, there are a few features missing. That said, can you play Ranked in MultiVersus yet?

How to Play Ranked in MultiVersus

While unlocking new characters and fighting in Squads or Solos is fun and rewarding because of the game’s great progression system, climbing the Ranked system is an unmatched feeling. Unfortunately, Ranked is not available yet in MultiVersus. We don’t have any details on when Ranked will become available or what the Ranked system will be like.

Ranked is an option on the home screen of MultiVersus, so we know that it is coming to the game. Right now, the button is grayed out and unavailable. For now, our best guess is that MultiVersus will get its Ranked Mode on August 8th because that is when the pre-season ends and the first official season begins.

From a huge roster of confirmed and leaked characters, multiple stages to get, and much more, MultiVersus is looking to be the next big brawler. Until we get a new Super Smash Bros., MultiVersus will be the game to play if you are looking to scratch your arena fighter itch. Hop in today and start maining Finn from Adventure Time or Harley Quinn from Batman.

MultiVersus will be released in Open Beta form tomorrow for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.