Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy ends at reset on June 9th, taking with it some items that will not be coming back to the game (if not ever, than not for a while). In other words, if you’re having trouble figuring out where you should direct your attention in Season 10, consider making the collection of these items/Triumphs and the completion of these activities your priority.

Iron Banner Items

The final Iron Banner of Season 10 runs from 10am PT on Tuesday, May 12th, to 10am PT on Tuesday, May 19th. Check out this guide to secure the following rewards, which will not be available again, at least for the foreseeable future:

Point of the Stag combat bow – the season’s only ritual weapon

Iron Remembrance armor sets

Cast Iron emblem

Iron Precious shader

Seasonal Items and Activities

Be sure to collect these Season of the Worthy items and complete the seasonal activities before the reset on Tuesday, June 9th:

Season 10 Triumphs

General Triumphs

Season 10: Power Bonus In Season 10, increase your Power bonus with the Warmind Khanjali Seasonal Artifact.

Season 10: Progress In Season 10, unlock levels of the Season Pass.

Season 10: Engagement

Season 10: Iron Banner

Season 10: Glory

Season 10: Glory Streak

Season 10: Valor

Season 10: Valor Legend

Season 10: Vanguard

Season 10: Nightfall

Seraph Triumphs

Warmind Security: EDZ Fully upgrade the EDZ Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.

Warmind Security: Moon Fully upgrade the Moon Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.

Warmind Security: Io Fully upgrade the IO Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.

Full-stack Warmind Security Fully upgrade all Seraph Bunkers.

Access Granted Complete each Seraph Weapon Bounty at least once. Seventh Seraph Carbine Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver Seventh Seraph SAW Seventh Seraph SI-2

Multi-threaded Clear Clear a Seraph Bunker while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.

Algorithm Efficiency Clear all three Seraph Bunkers in a day.

Top of the Line Complete a Seraph Tower Public Event while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.

Hardcoded Victory Complete a Seraph Tower Public Event without failing a single Support Tower charge cycle.

Resolved Bugs: EDZ Legendary Lost Sectors Complete each Legendary Lost Sector in the EDZ. Scavenger’s Den (Legendary) Skydock IV (Legendary) The Quarry (Legendary)

Resolved Bugs: Moon Legendary Lost Sectors Complete each Legendary Lost Sector on the Moon. K1 Logistics (Legendary) K1 Crew Quarters (Legendary) K1 Communion (Legendary)

Resolved Bugs: Io Legendary Lost Sectors Complete each Legendary Lost Sector on Io. Aphix Conduit (Legendary) Sanctum of Bones (Legendary) Grove of Ulan-Tan (Legendary)

Multi-Threaded Spelunker Complete a Legendary Lost Sector while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.

Object-Oriented Complete a Legendary Lost Sector without dying.



Grandmaster Triumphs

Complete the following Nightfall: The Ordeals on Grandmaster difficulty to receive their corresponding Triumphs.

Grandmaster: Insight Terminus

Grandmaster: Exodus Crash

Grandmaster: The Arms Dealer

Grandmaster: Warden of Nothing

Grandmaster: Broodhold

Grandmaster: Tree of Probabilities

Trials of Osiris Triumphs

Please note that while Trials and the Flawless Title and Seal will be available in future seasons, all Triumph progress must be completed within a single season to earn the Title and Seal. Guardians who have not made substantial progress on this front may want to address the above items first and return to tackling this list in another season.

Confidence Is High

Safe Harbor

Guardian of the Lighthouse

This is the Way

All Flawless Triumphs

All other Season 10 Triumphs are included in this list, which will be updated as more information is released by Bungie.