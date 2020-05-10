Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy ends at reset on June 9th, taking with it some items that will not be coming back to the game (if not ever, than not for a while). In other words, if you’re having trouble figuring out where you should direct your attention in Season 10, consider making the collection of these items/Triumphs and the completion of these activities your priority.
Iron Banner Items
The final Iron Banner of Season 10 runs from 10am PT on Tuesday, May 12th, to 10am PT on Tuesday, May 19th. Check out this guide to secure the following rewards, which will not be available again, at least for the foreseeable future:
- Point of the Stag combat bow – the season’s only ritual weapon
- Iron Remembrance armor sets
- Cast Iron emblem
- Iron Precious shader
Seasonal Items and Activities
Be sure to collect these Season of the Worthy items and complete the seasonal activities before the reset on Tuesday, June 9th:
- Season Pass and its bonuses
- Season of the Worthy Seal and Almighty Title
- Seraph Bunkers: EDZ, Moon, and Io
- Seraph cosmetics
- EDZ, Moon, and Io Seraph Bunker Chipsets
- Seraph Bunker upgrades
- Seraph Bunker rank bonuses
- Seraph Bunker bounties
- Legendary Lost Sectors
- Season of the Worthy quests and their emblem/shader rewards
- Warmind Bits and Encrypted Warmind Bits
- Seraph Tower public event
- Warmind Khanjali Seasonal Artifact
- Player Power increase from the Seasonal Artifact
- Fourth Horseman Exotic quest
- Warmind Frame Event
Season 10 Triumphs
General Triumphs
- Season 10: Power Bonus
- In Season 10, increase your Power bonus with the Warmind Khanjali Seasonal Artifact.
- Season 10: Progress
- In Season 10, unlock levels of the Season Pass.
- Season 10: Engagement
- Season 10: Iron Banner
- Season 10: Glory
- Season 10: Glory Streak
- Season 10: Valor
- Season 10: Valor Legend
- Season 10: Vanguard
- Season 10: Nightfall
Seraph Triumphs
- Warmind Security: EDZ
- Fully upgrade the EDZ Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.
- Warmind Security: Moon
- Fully upgrade the Moon Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.
- Warmind Security: Io
- Fully upgrade the IO Seraph Bunker and collect the pinnacle power reward.
- Full-stack Warmind Security
- Fully upgrade all Seraph Bunkers.
- Access Granted
- Complete each Seraph Weapon Bounty at least once.
- Seventh Seraph Carbine
- Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver
- Seventh Seraph SAW
- Seventh Seraph SI-2
- Multi-threaded Clear
- Clear a Seraph Bunker while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.
- Algorithm Efficiency
- Clear all three Seraph Bunkers in a day.
- Top of the Line
- Complete a Seraph Tower Public Event while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.
- Hardcoded Victory
- Complete a Seraph Tower Public Event without failing a single Support Tower charge cycle.
- Resolved Bugs: EDZ Legendary Lost Sectors
- Complete each Legendary Lost Sector in the EDZ.
- Scavenger’s Den (Legendary)
- Skydock IV (Legendary)
- The Quarry (Legendary)
- Resolved Bugs: Moon Legendary Lost Sectors
- Complete each Legendary Lost Sector on the Moon.
- K1 Logistics (Legendary)
- K1 Crew Quarters (Legendary)
- K1 Communion (Legendary)
- Resolved Bugs: Io Legendary Lost Sectors
- Complete each Legendary Lost Sector on Io.
- Aphix Conduit (Legendary)
- Sanctum of Bones (Legendary)
- Grove of Ulan-Tan (Legendary)
- Multi-Threaded Spelunker
- Complete a Legendary Lost Sector while wearing a full set of Seventh Seraph armor.
- Object-Oriented
- Complete a Legendary Lost Sector without dying.
Grandmaster Triumphs
Complete the following Nightfall: The Ordeals on Grandmaster difficulty to receive their corresponding Triumphs.
- Grandmaster: Insight Terminus
- Grandmaster: Exodus Crash
- Grandmaster: The Arms Dealer
- Grandmaster: Warden of Nothing
- Grandmaster: Broodhold
- Grandmaster: Tree of Probabilities
Trials of Osiris Triumphs
Please note that while Trials and the Flawless Title and Seal will be available in future seasons, all Triumph progress must be completed within a single season to earn the Title and Seal. Guardians who have not made substantial progress on this front may want to address the above items first and return to tackling this list in another season.
- Confidence Is High
- Safe Harbor
- Guardian of the Lighthouse
- This is the Way
- All Flawless Triumphs
All other Season 10 Triumphs are included in this list, which will be updated as more information is released by Bungie.