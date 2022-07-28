Tower of Fantasy Release Date: When Does the Game Come Out on PC, iOS, and Android?

If you’re looking for a new game to keep your attention locked on, Tower of Fantasy seems like it could be your new muse. Featuring fast-paced action, creating your own player, and so much more. You’ll find that there is plenty to look forward to when this game launches, but you may be wondering when you’ll be able to get your hands on it and start playing away.

Let’s find out when you’ll be able to jump into this game on your platform of choice, and what you have to look forward to. Here’s all the information that is known about when Tower Of Fantasy releases globally!

Tower Of Fantasy Release Date – When Is It?

If you’re looking to play this exciting gacha adventure game, you’ll be able to do so in the next few weeks! As you browse and find out who your favorite Simulacrum is, and what you’ll need to do to unlock them, you’ll only need to wait until August 10th before you’re able to finally start playing through this epic adventure.

You’ve been waiting for long enough! It is finally time to release the launch date for #ToF! 🥳#TowerofFantasy will launch on August 10th, at 5 pm PDT/8 pm EDT! 🤩 We’ll meet you on Planet Aida! 🚀#ToFSignal #TowerofFantasy pic.twitter.com/vhLjs9w0Xe — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) July 27, 2022

It looks as if the game will launch and go live for Mobile Players and PC Players at 5:00 PM PDT/ 8:00 PM EDT, so make sure that you’ve gone ahead and registered in advance so you can begin preloading the game on August 9th! If you’re planning on giving this new title a spin, and want to earn some free rewards, there is no cost to doing a pre-registration, so make sure that you’re ready to start your journey in these strange new lands as soon as possible, and get a head start on other gamers who are just as excited as you are.

If you’re planning on playing this game with your friends, make sure that everyone has pre-registered in advance so you’ll be able to get into the game as soon as possible, so you can all enjoy this new world together. You’ll even be able to play and save your progress on either platform, so you’ll be able to continue your adventures together, wherever you are!

If you’re as excited about Tower of Fantasy as we are, make sure that you’re bookmarking our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, so you’ll be able to keep up to date with all of the exciting quests, characters, and more that come along in this new free-to-play adventure!

Tower of Fantasy will be available on August 10th on Mobile Devices and PC. Pre-loading for this title will become available on August 9th.